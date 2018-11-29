Longer Looks: STD Treatment; Nancy Pelosi And The Health Law; And California’s Wildfires

Each week, KHN's Shefali Luthra finds interesting reads from around the Web.

WIRED: The Era Of Cheap And Easy STD Treatment Is Over. What Went Wrong?

Gonorrhea may not seem like a big deal. Aside from HIV, sexually transmitted diseases seem like solved problems, relics of some long-ago time when sex wasn’t discussed and sexual health care was difficult to access. In fact, gonorrhea is surging back, along with its equally forgotten partner, syphilis. (Maryn McKenna, 11/28)

Huffington Post: What The Obamacare Fight Says About Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi defenders frequently cite her role in the Affordable Care Act, the signature domestic accomplishment of Barack Obama’s presidency and her four-year tenure as Speaker. But to many progressives ambivalent about the law because of its shortcomings and compromises, that episode only shows that Pelosi is too close to monied interests and has been too quick to compromise with centrists. Key players from that drama, including elected officials, staff and lobbyists, see things differently. (Jonathan Cohn and Jeffrey Young, 11/27)

FiveThirtyEight: California’s Wildfires Could Mean A Generation Of Lung Problems

The current batch of California wildfires has reminded us of the acute short-term dangers of smoke inhalation. But the danger doesn’t stop there. (11/20)

