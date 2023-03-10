Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed

Each week, KHN finds longer stories for you to enjoy. This week's selections include stories on mental health, dementia, lab rats, tampons, covid, autism, and more.

The Washington Post: A Surprising Way To Tackle The Teen Mental Health Crisis

Last spring, Jamie Gorman had a panic attack at the mall. The high school sophomore was with a group of friends at Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J., when she began to feel overwhelmed. Her teenage friends sprang into action. “They were like, ‘Jamie, sit down.’ ‘Jamie, give me your phone — unlock it,’” Gorman recalled in a recent interview at her high school. “They immediately called my dad so he could talk to me. ... It was not just luck that gave Gorman such capable friends. They, like every sophomore at Ramsey High School in Ramsey, N.J., had just finished a training program called Teen Mental Health First Aid, designed to teach students how to recognize warning signs and help a friend through a mental health crisis. (Kamenetz, 3/3)

The Atlantic: The Crafty Logic That Accompanies Dementia

Elizabeth often met her husband, Mitch, after work at the same restaurant in Lower Manhattan. Mitch was usually there by the time she arrived, swirling his drink and joking with a waiter. Elizabeth and Mitch had been friends before becoming romantically involved and bantered back and forth without missing a beat. Anyone looking at their table might well have envied them, never suspecting that Elizabeth dreaded these pleasant get-togethers. (Kiper, 3/7)

The New York Times: Could The Next Blockbuster Drug Be Lab-Rat Free?

In 1937, an American drug company introduced a new elixir to treat strep throat — and unwittingly set off a public health disaster. The product, which had not been tested in humans or animals, contained a solvent that turned out to be toxic. More than 100 people died. The following year, Congress passed the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Safety Act, requiring pharmaceutical companies to submit safety data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before selling new medications, helping to usher in an era of animal toxicity testing. (Anthes, 3/7)

The Washington Post: After The East Palestine Train Wreck, A Decision To Move Out Or Stay

One resident left the Ohio town. Another decided to stay. Both want answers. (Zak, 3/9)

The New York Times: Ex-Minister’s Texts Lift the Veil on U.K. Covid Policy. It Isn’t Pretty.

Britain’s top civil servant warned in October 2020 that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was a “nationally distrusted” figure who should not announce new social-distancing rules in the depths of the coronavirus pandemic. The health secretary at the time, Matt Hancock, disparaged an eminent medical researcher who had publicly criticized Britain’s handling of Covid as a “complete loudmouth.” Mr. Hancock also mocked “Eat Out to Help Out,” a program to lure people back to restaurants sponsored by Rishi Sunak, referring to it as “eat out to help the virus get about.” (Landler, 3/7)

Also —

The Washington Post: At 102, She Leads Fitness Classes 4 Days A Week: ‘When I Get Old I’ll Quit’

About a dozen women have gathered for their fitness class as their instructor guides them through the moves. “Backstroke!” Jean Bailey directs from her chair, raising her arms high, as the women of Elk Ridge Village Senior Living in Omaha quickly begin arm rotations. Everyone puts in top effort, as Bailey expects. Bailey, who is 102 and lives in the facility’s independent-living quarters, has been teaching the class four times a week in the hallway of the second floor for about three years. She has no desire to slow down. (Gormly, 3/8)

Bloomberg: The Tampon Dispensing Company That's Turning Away Clients

Globally around 500 million people suffer from period poverty, according to the World Bank, and the surging cost of living is exacerbating the situation for those struggling to afford hygiene products. The RedLocker founders want to see period-product dispensers become as normal as toilet paper in public bathrooms. RedLocker counts over a third of the companies on Sweden’s large-cap OMX Stockholm 30 index as customers, and has installed the machines in about half of Sweden’s high schools. The plan next is to embark on an international expansion, starting in the Nordic region. (Ekblom, 3/8)

The Washington Post: Sunflowers Are A Hidden Symbol For Travelers With Disabilities

If you saw Tessa Watkins walking through the airport, you might notice the way their auburn ponytail reveals a shaved side cut, or that their 4-year-old daughter sometimes rides on a small suitcase that looks like a cartoonish dinosaur. What you’re less likely to notice is that both parent and daughter have hidden disabilities that can make traveling challenging. That’s why Watkins, who is autistic and also lives with complex post-traumatic stress disorder and other conditions, has started wearing a distinctive neck lanyard from the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program when they travel. (Schwartz, 3/9)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription