Longer Looks: School Shooters; Teen Vaping; And Measles

Each week, KHN's Shefali Luthra finds interesting reads from around the Web.

NPR: School Shooters: What's Their Path To Violence?

It's hard to empathize with someone who carries out a school shooting. The brutality of their crimes is unspeakable. Whether the shootings were at Columbine, at Sandy Hook, or in Parkland, they have traumatized students and communities across the U.S. Psychologist John Van Dreal understands that. (Ruth Chatterjee, 2/10)

Vox: Why Is Vaping So Popular? Devices Are Sleek And Can Be Highly Addictive.

Vaping has exploded in popularity in recent years — but not among the people it was intended for. Rather than adults trying to quit smoking, young people who’ve never picked up a cigarette are now vaping in record numbers. (Julia Belluz, 2/11)

The Atlantic: My Wife And I Didn't Tell Our Children About Her Cancer

We decided not to tell the kids. Marla knew that once our three daughters understood that their mother had been given 1,000 days to live, they’d start counting. (Jon Mehlman, 2/14)

Wired: There's Still So Much We Need To Learn About Weed—And Fast

For the many people affected by the marijuana industry, some of the most pressing questions center on what the industry itself should look like as it morphs from small, underground farms to sprawling industrial outfits. The federal government has historically made it extremely difficult for researchers to explore cannabis, particularly its health effects. And universities haven't exactly been clamoring to fund studies into how and where cannabis is grown. (Matt Simon, 2/11)

Slate: Stop Talking About Measles

The anti-vaxxer movement isn’t really on the rise all across America, and measles hasn’t really re-emerged from clinical oblivion or become a fatal threat to everyone’s well-being. The outbreak in Clark County may be disturbing, but it’s a local story: Low vaccination rates in the area, enabled by residents’ adherence to fringe beliefs and suspect statewide policies, have made this outbreak possible. But attempts to link it to a dawning crisis in America are, at best, a waste of readers’ time and trust. (Daniel Engber, 2/13)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription