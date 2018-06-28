Longer Looks: The Court Without Kennedy; The Neuroscience Of Pain; And Medicaid Work Requirements

Vox: Anthony Kennedy’s Retirement Puts Abortion Rights At Risk

Nothing is guaranteed, of course, but Kennedy has, since at least 2005, been the swing vote on many of the Court’s most ideologically charged decisions — including preserving Roe v. Wade. And Kennedy’s replacement will be much likelier to join a decision overturning Roe v. Wade, giving states the ability to ban abortions as early as the first trimester. (Dylan Matthews, 6/25)

The New Yorker: The Neuroscience Of Pain

For scientists, pain has long presented an intractable problem: it is a physiological process, just like breathing or digestion, and yet it is inherently, stubbornly subjective—only you feel your pain. It is also a notoriously hard experience to convey accurately to others. (Nicola Twilley, 6/25)

The Atlantic: The Idea Behind Medicaid Work Requirements In Arkansas

I recently spoke with Cindy Gillespie, a former health care advisor to Mitt Romney and the current director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services, about what the work requirements do and don’t mean for Arkansans. We met at the Spotlight Health Festival, which is cohosted by The Aspen Institute and The Atlantic. A lightly edited transcript of our conversation follows. (Olga Khazan, 6/24)

Boston Globe: Secrets Of A Lost Girl

No one reveals their full inner selves to the world, but what is terrifying is how well Alexandra hid her secret life, especially from those who knew and loved her best. Her shattered parents are sharing their daughter’s story so others can see and learn from it. (Arsenault, 6/24)

This American Life: It's My Party And I'll Try If I Want To

Democrats are desperate to retake part of Congress. Their best shot is the House. This fall, they’ll be slugging it out with Republicans—but in the meantime, they’re slugging it out with each other. The progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic party are going head-to-head in Democratic primaries all over the country right now, wrestling over what the party should be and stand for. Podcast. (6/22)

FiveThirtyEight: Science Wants Your Data

Eric Dishman wants your data. As the director of the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us research program, he’s trying to convince 1 million Americans to donate reams of sensitive personal information to science. Electronic medical records? Gimme. Genetic data? He’ll take it. Residence history? His inbox waits with open arms. (Maggie Koerth-Baker, 6/25)

