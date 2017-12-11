New research shows that patients who are trying to be savvy consumers are not going to have much luck if they turn to the internet.

Los Angeles Times: Shopping For Healthcare Online? The Odds Are Stacked Against You

The internet is great place to shop for plane tickets, laundry detergent, artisan jewelry and pretty much anything else you might ever want to buy. But a new report says there's one big exception — healthcare. If you expect the World Wide Web to help you figure out how much you'll need to pay to get your hip replaced, a painful joint isn't your only problem. And if you think Google can tell you the cheapest place to go for a cholesterol test, just type "reality check" into that rectangular search bar. (Kaplan, 12/8)