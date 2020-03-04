Louisiana Anti-Abortion Case Goes Before More Conservative Supreme Court

The realigned Supreme Court could erode Roe v. Wade with a decision on a law requiring abortion providers to obtain admitting privileges to nearby hospitals. Opponents say complications are extremely rare. News on the health issue is from Mississippi and Ohio, as well.

The Associated Press: Supreme Court Takes Up First Big Abortion Case Of Trump Era

The Supreme Court is taking up the first major abortion case of the Trump era, an election-year look at a Louisiana dispute that could reveal how willing the more conservative court is to roll back abortion rights. The outcome could have huge consequences at a time when several states have passed laws, being challenged in the courts, that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks. (Sherman, 3/4)

The Washington Post: Supreme Court Abortion Case A First Test For Trump’s Justices

A repopulated and more conservative Supreme Court on Wednesday will consider one of those Louisiana laws, and some politicians here wonder if it might be the breakthrough they’ve been waiting for in a decades-long effort to rid the state, and the nation, of abortion. “I prayed one day that it would come, but I never thought it would be with this bill,” said state Sen. Katrina Jackson, a Democrat who calls herself “pro-whole life” and says she has been “very aggressive” in pursuing legislation to impose more restrictions. (Barnes, 3/3)

ABC News: Louisiana Abortion Case Having Its Day At The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments for the latest landmark abortion case on Wednesday morning, which could change the landscape of abortion law in America -- and abortion access -- for years to come. June Medical Services v. Russo (previously v. Gee) is a challenge from Louisiana abortion providers to a 2014 state law that requires abortion providers to have admitting privileges with a nearby hospital, which allows a patient to go to that hospital if they need urgent care. Because abortion statistically has very low complication rates, the need for hospital care is extremely rare. (Svokos, 3/4)

CBS News: Roe V. Wade Might Not Matter After Supreme Court Decides This Case

For nearly 50 years, access to abortion has been largely protected by Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide. But a case before the high court this week could erode the landmark decision without ever challenging it directly. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday for June Medical Services v. Russo, a case that challenges a 2014 Louisiana law. The result could impact abortion access across the country, and advocates fear the relatively recent additions of two conservative justices make it more likely that the court upholds the law. (Smith, 3/3)

The Associated Press: Mississippi Seeks Abortion Ban For Race, Sex, Genetic Error

Mississippi's Republican-led Legislature is trying to restrict the reasons women may seek abortion, after federal courts blocked time limitations that the state tried to put on the procedure the past two years. Abortion would be prohibited if a woman is seeking one because of the race, sex or genetic abnormality of the fetus, under a bill that passed a state House committee Tuesday. The only exception would be in case of a medical emergency. Other states have been sued over similar laws, and opponents questioned whether Mississippi is inviting another lawsuit over abortion. (3/3)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio Bill Would Ban Abortions If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned

A Southwest Ohio lawmaker wants to be prepared to abolish abortion in Ohio if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark case, Roe v. Wade.Rep. John Becker, R-Union Township in Clermont County, is introducing a proposal to ban all abortions in Ohio except to save a woman's life or prevent "substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function." But it wouldn't take effect unless the 1973 court case legalizing abortions nationwide was upended. (Balmert, 3/3)

