Louisiana Residents Can Go Online To Get Immunization Records As Part Of HHS-Backed Pilot Program

“This program will serve as a way to improve immunization rates throughout the state, reduce the administrative burden of immunization records requests for health care providers and empower patients to take greater control over their health,” said Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health. News on immunizations comes from Texas and Kansas, as well.

The Advocate: Immunization Records Are Available Free Online For Louisiana Residents

Louisiana residents can now get their immunization records online for free, without having to contact a health care provider. At LA.MyIR.net, state residents can securely view, download and print official copies of their immunization records, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Health. These printed records are accepted by schools, employers, state agencies and other organizations that require proof of immunization, the release says. (8/11)

Texas Tribune: Texas' Low Rate Of HPV Vaccination Is Keeping Cervical Cancer Rates High

Now, twelve years after Texas and Australia first veered onto wildly different courses regarding HPV prevention, their gap in health outcomes has widened demonstrably. Australia is on track to become the first country to eliminate cervical cancer, perhaps within a decade. Texas, meanwhile, has hardly made a dent in its rate of cervical cancer — which remains one of the highest in the United States, with an incidence comparable to that of some developing countries. Medical experts in both Texas and Australia say the results underscore the effectiveness of widely available vaccines and cancer screenings. (Walters, 8/12)

Kansas City Star: Kansas Anti-Vaccine Group Surges As Parents Rush To Meet New Back-To-School Regulation

A few dozen members of a Kansas anti-vaccination group protested at a state hearing this summer over two new immunization requirements for school-age children. Less than two months later, as school is about to start next week, that advocacy group has swelled to about 1,000 members, its leaders claim. Their opposition comes as health officials try to dig Kansas up from the bottom of national rankings of teens getting vaccinated for meningitis, a disease that is often fatal if left untreated. The state fares slightly better in cases of hepatitis A, mainly because day care centers already require that vaccine. Kansas added those two diseases to its list of five others that children must be immunized against to attend public or private school. (Ritter, 8/8)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription