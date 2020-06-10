Magnitude Of Public’s Shift On Racial Inequalities Could Signal Potential For Long-Lasting Changes

“After the Eric Garners, the Trayvon Martins, that have left kind of an impression — this thing left a seismic quake and a crack, not just an impression," Scott Finnie, executive director of Eastern Washington University’s race and cultural studies program, tells Politico. In other news on disparities: President Donald Trump frames inequality through an economic lens, the pandemic wipes out a decade-long economic expansion for black Americans, interracial families grapple with the complexities of the current times and more.

The Washington Post: How The Black Lives Matter Movement Went Mainstream

The three words were once a controversial rallying cry against racial profiling and police violence. Now, “Black lives matter” is painted in bright yellow letters on the road to the White House. Celebrities and chief executives are embracing it. Even Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican former presidential candidate, posted the phrase on Twitter. (Del Real, Samuels and Craig, 6/9)

Politico: 'A Seismic Quake': Floyd Killing Transforms Views On Race

Public opinion on race relations and police misconduct has shifted dramatically since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, with Americans significantly more likely to say they believe in systemic racism and side with the wave of protesters who have stormed the streets to demonstrate against police brutality. Six in 10 white Americans now say racism is “a big problem” in society, an enormous increase from polls taken when Barack Obama was president. More than 2-in-3 say Floyd’s killing reflects broader problems within law enforcement in the United States. (McCaskill, 6/10)

The Associated Press: Trump Eyes Racial Equality Debate Through Economic Lens

In his comments since George Floyd died, President Donald Trump has shared lots of opinions about the need for “law and order,” about fighting crime and the dangerous ideas of the “liberal left.” When it comes to addressing racism, not so much. Trump has remained largely silent on that, except to argue that a strong economy is the best antidote. He insists he’s “done more for the black community than any president since Abraham Lincoln.” (Superville, Madhani and Lemire, 6/10)

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Obliterated Best African-American Job Market On Record

Near the end of a decadelong economic expansion, African-Americans were finally finding some financial stability. Unemployment had reached record lows, and their wages had begun rising modestly. Anthony Steward, 34, a Milwaukee cook, personified that progress. In 2018, he said, he left his $10.50-an-hour corporate-cafeteria job for one paying $15 at Fiserv Forum, home of basketball’s Milwaukee Bucks, serving steaks, chicken wings and eggplant mozzarella for luxury-box guests. (Morath and Omeokwe, 6/9)

USA Today: Indianapolis Council Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis

The Indianapolis city-county council unanimously passed a resolution declaring racism as a public health crisis in Marion County, following a tense few weeks of protests that have rocked the nation while coronavirus disproportionately tears through black communities. The resolution was passed by a new council that plans to study and address racial disparities in the city. (Pak-Harvey, 6/9)

The Washington Post: 'A Man Was Unjustly Killed Here': Interracial Families Face Challenge Explaining George Floyd's Death To Their Children

Hope and Josh Melton decided to bring their 5-year-old daughter, Izzy, to the intersection where George Floyd was killed by a police officer here so she could begin to process the events that appeared to be gripping her parents' attention. They bought white poster board in bulk, colored markers and sunscreen, and headed into the city from their home in Blaine, 15 miles north. Izzy and her father knelt by the flowers on the sidewalk in front of Cup Foods at 38th and Chicago. (Klemko, 6/9)

The New York Times: 2020 Is The Summer Of The Road Trip. Unless You’re Black.

If there’s one thing the people behind car and R.V. companies, state tourism boards, national and state parks and hotels agree on right now, it’s that the summer of 2020 will be the summer of the road trip. With the country reopening, travel industry experts say people are planning short trips to destinations relatively close to home. By driving they can control the number of people they interact with, how many stops they make on the way and whether to take a detour or not — all things they can’t control on a plane. (Mzezewa, 6/10)

