Maine House Falls Short Of Overriding Governor’s Veto Of Bill To Help Pay For Medicaid Expansion

The bill provided state funding that would be supplemented by more than $500 million in federal funds to expand Medicaid to between 70,000 and 80,000 more Mainers.

The Hill: Maine House Fails To Override LePage Veto Of Medicaid Expansion

Lawmakers in Maine's state House failed to override the governor's veto of a bill that would fund the first year of Medicaid expansion. The lawmakers voted 85-58 to uphold Republican Gov. Paul LePage's veto of the $60 million bill, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass the bill. That $60 million — which was slated to come from budget surplus revenue and the state's tobacco settlement fund — would have been matched by $500 million in federal funds to expand Medicaid to more low-income adults in the state. (Hellmann, 7/9)

Portland Press Herald: LePage Foils Medicaid Expansion Again When House Sustains His Veto

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court could alter the expansion picture next week, when it hears arguments in a challenge brought by advocates who want to force the governor to file an expansion plan with the federal government. Conservative Republicans stood with the governor in Monday’s 85-58 vote, which fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to overturn his veto of a bill allotting $60 million to help fund a law that 59 percent of voters approved at referendum in 2017. (7/9)

