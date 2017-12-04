Maine Voters’ Support For Medicaid Expansion Emboldens Other States

Efforts to overcome resistance to the Obamacare program are being revived in Nebraska, Idaho, Utah and Virginia. Also, Democrats in Kansas would like to block state action that ties the next governor's hands on changing the privatized Medicaid program, and companies are eager to compete for Florida's program.

Governing: Maine's Obamacare Vote Revives Medicaid Expansion Debate In Some States

The victory in Maine has re-energized Obamacare advocates hoping to replicate that success in other states. A 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling made Medicaid expansion optional for states. Since then, 33 have expanded. The holdout states are largely run by Republicans. In many cases, GOP governors support Medicaid expansion but can't convince their GOP legislatures to approve it. (Quinn, 12/4)

KCUR: Legislative Panel Backs KanCare Renewal Plan, But Opponents Hope To Block Implementation

Republican legislators have temporarily sidetracked an effort to block the Brownback administration from obtaining federal approval to renew KanCare, the state’s privatized Medicaid program. Democrats on a joint committee that oversees KanCare wanted the panel’s report to the full Legislature to recommend keeping the current program in place until a newly elected governor takes office in January 2019. “If we are to extend KanCare by five years, which is what this does, we are going to take this right through the entire first term of the next administration,” said Sen. Laura Kelly, from Topeka, the top Democrat on the oversight committee. “I’m not comfortable as a legislator doing that.” (McLean, 12/1)

Health News Florida: Health Plans Line Up To Seek Medicaid Contracts

More than 20 managed-care organizations are seeking state Medicaid contracts that could be worth up to $90 billion over a five-year period. A review of state records shows that a total of 21 managed-care organizations are seeking to be part of Florida's Medicaid program, which provides health coverage for the poor. (12/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription