Man Dies From ‘Brain Eating Amoeba’ After Visiting Texas Surf And Water Park

CDC epidemiologists have taken samples from the park in Waco, Texas to test for the presence of the Naegleria fowleri, which thrives in warm freshwater. It enters the body through the nose and moves onto the brain, destroying tissue. Cases are extremely rare and nearly always fatal. No one else who has visited the park is ill.

The Associated Press: Texas Surf Resort Tested After 'Brain-Eating Amoeba' Death

Test results are expected later this week after a man who visited a landlocked surf resort in Central Texas died from a rare "brain-eating amoeba," local health officials said Monday. Fabrizio Stabile, a 29-year-old from New Jersey, died on Sept. 21 after falling ill with Naegleria fowleri, a rare but deadly amoeba that can cause a brain infection. People are usually infected when contaminated water enters the body through the nose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (10/1)

The New York Times: A Man Died After Being Infected With Brain-Eating Amoeba. Here’s What You Should Know.

The amoeba is a single-celled organism that can cause a rare infection of the brain called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, also known as PAM, which is usually fatal. It thrives in warm temperatures and is commonly found in warm bodies of fresh water, such as lakes, rivers and hot springs, the C.D.C. said, though it can also be present in soil. ...Infection typically occurs when people go swimming in lakes and rivers, according to the C.D.C. (Hauser, 10/1)

