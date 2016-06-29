Marijuana Initiative Officially On Ballot In California

The initiative would allow adults ages 21 and older to possess, transport and use up to an ounce of cannabis for recreational purposes and would allow individuals to grow as many as six plants. In other news, a judge in Illinois rules that the state must add PTSD to the list of diseases eligible for medical marijuana treatment, arrest rates for young Latinos and African-Americans has risen in Colorado despite marijuana being legal for adults and a group of doctors in Maryland want to study its benefits further.

Los Angeles Times: Initiative To Legalize Recreational Use Of Pot In California Qualifies For November Ballot

An initiative that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana in California officially took its place on the Nov. 8 ballot on Tuesday as its campaign took a commanding lead in fundraising to battle the measure’s opponents. The Secretary of State’s Office certified that a random sample showed sufficient signatures among the 600,000 turned in to qualify the measure. The initiative is backed by a coalition that includes former Facebook President Sean Parker and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom. (McGreevy, 6/28)

Reuters: California Gets Go-Ahead To Vote On Legalization Of Marijuana

Californians are set to decide whether to make recreational marijuana use legal, as other Western states have done, after the California Secretary of State's office said on Tuesday the issue could be put to voters in the November ballot. (6/29)

The Associated Press: Judge Orders Illinois To Add PTSD To Medical Marijuana List

Illinois must add post-traumatic stress disorder to the list of diseases eligible for medical marijuana treatment, a Cook County judge ordered Tuesday in a sternly worded ruling that also said the state's public health director engaged in a "private investigation" that was "constitutionally inappropriate." (6/28)

KQED: As Adults Legally Smoke Pot In Colorado, More Minority Kids Arrested For It

Marijuana is legal in Colorado — as long as you're 21 or older. It's still illegal for kids to possess, so juveniles are coming to dominate the marijuana arrests in Colorado. But another startling trend also has developed: Arrest rates have risen dramatically for young blacks and Latinos. (Markus, 6/29)

The Baltimore Sun: Doctors Seek To Open Lab To Test Medical Cannabis For Quality

A group of local doctors plans to open a medical marijuana testing facility in Columbia to ensure product quality as the state prepares to launch its burgeoning therapeutic cannabis industry. Testing is required by state law for cannabis growers, which presented an opportunity for the group of four doctors, led by Dr. Andrew Rosenstein, chief of the division of gastroenterology at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center. (Cohn, 6/28)

