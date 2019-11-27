Mark Your Calendars: Supreme Court Sets Date For First Major Abortion Case With New Conservative Justices On Bench

Arguments will be heard March 4. The Louisiana case deals with abortion providers having admitting privileges in hospitals, but it stands as a larger bellwether to how restrictive the Supreme Court -- which has two new conservatives -- will lean in this era of fierce battles of abortion rights. A similar case was ruled as unconstitutional before the new justices on the bench.

CBS News: Supreme Court Abortion Lawsuit: Opening Brief Filed By Center For Reproductive Rights In June Medical Services V. Gee Monday

The lawsuit that will decide the future of abortion access in Louisiana – and the rest of the country – is officially underway. A 63-page opening brief was filed late Monday night by the Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR) in a Supreme Court case that could leave Louisiana without access to legal abortion and provide a roadmap for other anti-abortion access states to follow. (Smith, 11/26)

The Hill: Supreme Court Sets Date For Louisiana Abortion Case

In February, the court ruled to prevent the law from taking effect while it faces a legal challenge. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the liberal justices in this decision, but it is unclear whether he would vote to block the law permanently. A similar law in Texas was struck down 5-3 in 2016, but Roberts voted to uphold that law at the time. Justice Anthony Kennedy has retired since then. (Frazin, 11/26)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Save The Date: U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Major Louisiana Abortion Case March 4

Reproductive rights advocates argue the 30-mile rule is not medically necessary because abortion is a low-risk procedure. They further argue the law is one of several restrictions passed with the intent of reducing abortion access. (Poche, 11/26)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription