Maryland’s New Red Flag Law Is Saving Lives In Fight Against Gun Violence, Police Say

At least nine states have adopted a law allowing family members and friends to request court orders preventing people from having guns. In Maryland, police say it's already working.

The Associated Press: New Maryland Gun Law Used In 5 Cases Involving Schools

A new Maryland law that allows courts to temporarily restrict firearms access for people at risk to themselves or others resulted in more than 300 protective orders, five of which were related to schools, the sheriff of the state's most populous county told lawmakers Tuesday. Montgomery County Sheriff Darren Popkin told a panel of state lawmakers that 302 orders were sought under the state's "red flag" law in the first three months since the law took effect Oct. 1. He said five of them related to schools, and four of those five "were significant threats." (1/15)

The Washington Post: How Well Is Maryland's Red-Flag Gun Law Working?

Montgomery County Sheriff Darren M. Popkin (D), who has helped train police officers across the state about the “red-flag” law, said he could not provide details about the gun seizures — including those that could have led to school shootings — because of a confidentiality rule. But, Popkin told the House Judiciary Committee, “these orders . . . are saving lives.” Maryland is one of at least nine states, including California, Connecticut and Delaware, that allow a relative, spouse, legal guardian or roommate to seek a court order to keep a person from possessing a gun. (Wiggins, 1/15)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription