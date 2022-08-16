Mask Mandates Cover Some, Relax Elsewhere. Science Shows Masks Work.
In Massachusetts there's no school mask mandate, except in health offices, nor covid testing requirements. But in Philadelphia, the school district is mandating masks for everyone for the first 10 days. Other news outlets report school covid cases are expected to rise.
The Boston Globe:
Schools Move Away From Masks As Studies Suggest They Are Effective
Heading into a third fall of living with COVID-19, many schools and colleges are ditching mask mandates and telling students that face coverings are optional. The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Monday made it official, releasing fall guidelines that informed families “there is no longer any statewide masking mandate in schools (other than school health offices) and there is no testing requirement for schools.” (Lazar, 8/15)
Fox News:
Philadelphia School District Mandates Masks For First 10 Days Of School Year, Pre-K Must Mask Up All Year
The School District of Philadelphia is mandating that students and staff wear masks for the first 10 days of the school year, and is requiring that pre-kindergarten attendees mask-up all year. Officials from the school district and city made the announcement in a letter to parents on Friday, stating that after the first 10 days of the school year, from Aug. 29 through Sept. 9, most schools will go mask-optional. (Sabes, 8/12)
Oklahoman:
Oklahoma Docs Expect COVID Cases To Rise As Students Return To School
As Oklahoma children head back to school, COVID-19 cases are likely to rise, experts said. But families can take precautions to help their kids stay well and stay in the classroom. Experts’ advice looks much like it has during the course of the pandemic: Get vaccinated, mask up and stay home when you’re ill. (Branham, 8/15)
AP:
WVa Providing Free COVID Tests, Vaccines At Schools
West Virginia’s health agency has bought 16 vans to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines at school and community events, officials said. ... Schools that are interested in having a van come to an event should contact their local health department, the statement said. (8/16)
In other news about the spread of covid —
Stat:
It's Going To Be A Complicated Fall For Covid And Flu Vaccinations
For the health officials who steer vaccination campaigns, it’s going to be a complicated fall. (Joseph, 8/16)
AP:
NC Governor Signs Order Officially Ending COVID-19 Emergency
North Carolina’s state of emergency giving extraordinary powers to state government to address the COVID-19 pandemic is ending Monday as Gov. Roy Cooper officially concluded it nearly 2 1/2 years after he entered his first order. (Robertson, 8/15)
AP:
Defense Secretary Austin Positive For COVID For Second Time
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing mild symptoms and will quarantine at home. It’s the second time Austin has gotten the coronavirus. In a statement, Austin, 69, said he is fully vaccinated and has received two boosters. He said he’ll quarantine for the next five days in accordance with CDC guidelines and “will retain all authorities and plan to maintain my normal work schedule virtually from home.” (8/15)