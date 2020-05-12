Mask Scams, Counterfeit Test Kits, Fake ‘Cures’: Feds Try To Crack Down On Explosion Of Fraud During Pandemic
Federal agencies investigating purveyors of personal protective equipment have found many counterfeit or altered products that include COVID-19 tests, masks, sanitizers and treatments. Officials warn the public to also be on the look out for scams to buy products that don't exist or for so-called miracle cures that do not work.
The Associated Press:
Virus Unleashes Wave Of Fraud In US Amid Fear And Scarcity
A 39-year-old former investment manager in Georgia was already facing federal federal charges that he robbed hundreds of retirees of their savings through a Ponzi scheme when the rapid spread of COVID-19 presented an opportunity. Christopher A. Parris started pitching himself as a broker of surgical masks amid the nationwide scramble for protective equipment in those first desperate weeks of the outbreak, federal authorities said. Within weeks, Parris was making millions of dollars on sales orders. Except there were no masks. (Fox and Suderman, 5/12)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
How To Protect Yourself From Counterfeit COVID-19 Merchandise
Due to the prevalence and sophistication of some of these operations, federal agencies have stepped in to try to lessen their impact. That includes shutting down illicit websites, arresting scammers and informing the public about best practices. While many of these operations span the globe, some are taking place in metro Atlanta. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recently arrested a Fayetteville woman for allegedly smuggling an illegal pesticide into North Georgia and selling it on eBay as a protective measure against COVID-19 — which it isn’t. (Hansen, 5/11)
Modern Healthcare:
Fake COVID-19 Cures Are One Of The Most Common Scams, FTC Chair Says
Businesses claiming their products can prevent or treat COVID-19 are one of the most common scams spotted by the Federal Trade Commission in the wake of the pandemic, agency chair Joseph Simons said Monday. The FTC has sent more than 135 warning letters to marketers making unsubstantiated claims that their products can treat or prevent COVID-19, Simons said during a forum convened by the House Committee on Energy & Commerce's subcommittee on consumer protection and commerce. (Cohen, 5/11)