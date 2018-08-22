Mass. Nurses Point Finger At Hospital Execs In Fight Over Nurse Staffing

The fight is headed to the ballot in November. Massachusetts voters will decide whether to impose limits on the number of patients assigned to hospital nurses, a measure that hospital executives oppose. “Hospital executives are the ones who have ignored nurses’ concerns, claiming a lack of resources for safe patient care, while pocketing seven-figure salaries," said Donna Kelly-Williams, president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

Boston Globe: Nurses Rally For Ballot Initiatives On Staffing, Target Hospital Execs

The Massachusetts Nurses Association, the labor union behind the statewide ballot question to increase nurse staffing in hospitals, slammed hospital executives Tuesday for opposing the measure. The ballot question would set strict limits on the numbers of patients assigned to hospital nurses. (Dayal McCluskey, 8/21)

State House News Service: At Partners, Nurses Say Hospitals Can Afford Staffing Requirements

Hospitals campaigning against patient limits for nurses are making false claims about their ability to afford patient care limits, according to nurses who traveled to the headquarters of one of the state's largest care providers to make their point on Tuesday. Outside Partners HealthCare in Somerville, nurses from the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), along with members from the Teamsters, drew attention to the facility, estimating its cost at $464 million. (Triunfo, 8/21)

