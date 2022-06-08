Mass Shootings, Abortion Case Prompt DHS Warning Of Elevated Threats

The Department of Homeland Security warned of potential violent threats and extremist activity over the next several months An anti-abortion center in Buffalo and a pregnancy clinic in North Carolina are in the news for being targeted already.

CNN: DHS Bulletin Warns US Could See More Volatile Threats Fueled By Election Misinformation And Upcoming Supreme Court Abortion Ruling

The Department of Homeland Security is warning that threats in the US could become even more volatile throughout the summer and midterm election season, fueled by election year misinformation and potential violence surrounding an upcoming Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights. "Threat actors have recently mobilized to violence due to factors such as personal grievances, reactions to current events, and adherence to violent extremist ideologies, including racially or ethnically motivated or anti-government/antiauthority violent extremism," a National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin issued Tuesday said. (Wild, 6/7)

Reuters: Uvalde Shooting, Abortion Ruling Heighten U.S. Extremist Threats, DHS Says

On abortion rights, the advisory said both proponents and opponents have encouraged violence on public forums ahead of the Supreme Court's expected decision overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide. (Ayyub, 6/7)

AP: Police: New York Anti-Abortion Center Damaged By Arson

Police are investigating a fire at an anti-abortion center in a Buffalo suburb early Tuesday as a likely arson — one the center’s operators suspect is the work of women’s rights extremists. The fire was reported at about 3 a.m. and left the building temporarily unusable, CompassCare Chief Executive Jim Harden said. (6/7)

The Charlotte Observer: Vandals Leave Bloody Trail, Red Graffiti At Pregnancy Clinic, North Carolina Cops Say

Painted on the property were the messages, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you!” and “No forced birth,” as well as an anarchist symbol, according to a news release from the Asheville Police Department. Officers also found blood left on a window and “bloody trail” on the property that they believe came from one of the vandals who injured themselves, the police said. (List, 6/7)

Daily Beast: Arrest Made After Vile Abortion Threat Is Left On Chuck Schumer’s Voicemail

A man had been charged with threatening to kill Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) over Schumer’s criticism of the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. According to a probable cause statement, filed in the U.S. District Court in Southern California and first obtained by The Daily Beast, Jonathan Ryan McGuire left Schumer a vile, expletive-filled voicemail at his D.C. office on May 3 that said, in part, “You can’t murder babies anymore. ... If I ever get an opportunity, I’ll blow your ... head off.” (Tecotzky, 6/1)

In other news on reproductive rights and same-sex marriage —

ProPublica: Missouri Helps People Divert Taxes To Crisis Pregnancy Centers

In the final days of Missouri’s legislative session in May 2019, lawmakers turned their focus to a bill that would outlaw abortion in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade. The abortion ban passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Mike Parson remains in limbo, at least for now. A leaked draft opinion suggests the high court is preparing to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling, which would trigger bans in Missouri and about a dozen other states. But another piece of the same Missouri bill that has garnered far less attention has already taken effect. It has funneled millions of tax dollars to fight abortion, and it may well move tens of millions of dollars more to that battle — a drain on state revenues that legislative oversight officials failed to forecast. (Kohler, 6/7)

Poynter: Media Unions Seek To Protect Members’ Access To Abortion Through Health Care Plans

As the country braces for a Supreme Court decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade, journalism unions are trying to secure abortion access for their members through their health care plans. The three largest unions representing journalists — the NewsGuild; the Writers Guild of America, East; and SAG-AFTRA — have all released statements condemning a leaked draft of a Supreme Court majority opinion that seems poised to overturn the landmark Roe case, which made access to abortion a constitutional right. Members and units within those unions are working to add provisions to their contracts that would ensure their health insurance covers abortion care. (Fu, 6/6)

Salt Lake Tribune: Worries About Possible Supreme Court Action Has Utah Lawmaker Pushing To Repeal The State’s Ban On Same-Sex Marriage

Sandwiched between an American and a pride flag, Sen. Derek Kitchen said Tuesday he’s worried the Supreme Court may soon end the nationwide right for same-sex couples to marry. “When one fundamental right is under attack, all fundamental rights are under attack,” Kitchen said during a news conference on the steps of the Utah Capitol. What has him worried is the looming Supreme Court ruling that could overturn the 1973 landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal in all 50 states. Last month a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito had the court striking Roe. Legal experts contend Alito’s reasoning in that leaked opinion could pave the way to overturn other Supreme Court decisions, including the 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage. If that were to happen, same-sex unions would become illegal in Utah again because there is still a statute and a constitutional amendment banning those marriages on the books. (Schott, 6/7)

