Massachusetts Surgeons Tired Of Sewing Up Victims Of Gun Violence Look Toward Prevention

Massachusetts General Hospital will open the Mass General Center for Gun Violence Prevention, a center devoted to gun violence prevention. “We’re really good at asking patients about their safety. . . . Pediatricians do it all the time,” said Dr. Peter Masiakos, a pediatric trauma surgeon at MGH. “I think this is the opportunity that we have as health care providers to do the same thing for gun violence.” Other news on gun safety comes out of Rhode Island and Colorado.

Boston Globe: Forged In Pain, New Mass. General Gun Violence Center Aims At Prevention

It started with a few people in a room, and a mountain of pain. But that handful of doctors grew into a vast, varied group of health care professionals determined to figure out how Massachusetts General Hospital might help prevent the gun violence that brought so many people to its doors. On Monday morning, MGH will announce the formation of the Mass General Center for Gun Violence Prevention, founded by two doctors whose lives were changed by shootings. (Ramos, 6/9)

Boston Globe: In Rhode Island’s Gun Debate, Regulations About Ammunition Purchases Are Noticeably Absent

On a hot August day in 2018, a felon named Charlie Vick opened fire in a gun battle on the streets of Chelsea, Mass. Hours later, he was spotted 50 miles south, at a gun shop in Woonsocket, R.I., buying more .45-caliber bullets, authorities said. The reason? Rhode Island has no law on the books requiring background checks before purchasing ammunition. Under federal law, felons are not allowed to possess ammunition of any sort, but without a state statute to regulate purchases, they can buy as many bullets as they want, authorities say. (Fitzpatrick, 6/10)

The New York Times: Columbine High School Could Be Torn Down To Deter Copycats

In the 20 years since the massacre at Columbine High School, the building has become a macabre tourist attraction for the curious and the obsessed. They travel from as far as Brazil or Japan, hoping to walk the halls, to look for the two teenage gunmen’s lockers. They come every day, and more come with each passing year. Now, in an effort to stop the escalating threats against the school and lessen Columbine’s perverse appeal to copycats and so-called Columbiners, school officials are proposing a radical idea: Tear it down. (Turkewitz and Healy, 6/7)

