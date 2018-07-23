Matching Medical Students To Right Residency Programs Can Make Big Difference, But Disappointment Often Abounds

Critics say the National Resident Matching Program could do a better in a job at a critical step that sets the course of a student's career.

Modern Healthcare: Medical Students Play A High-Stakes Game To Match Into Residency Programs

Those not at their preferred residency may struggle more to find satisfaction working those long shifts and will be more prone to burnout. That, by proxy, could affect patient care. While expectations rarely meet reality, experts say the National Resident Matching Program could do more to properly pair residents with hospitals looking to get the most out of those four years. (Castellucci, 7/21)

In other news —

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Doctors Give Patients 11 Seconds To Explain Visit Before Interrupting

Researchers from the University of Florida, Gainesville recently conducted a study, published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, to explore clinical encounters between doctors and their patients. ... They said primary care doctors allowed more time than specialists as specialists generally know the purpose of a visit. (Parker, 7/20)

Lexington Herald Tribune: Kentucky Has Enshrined The Coal Industry's Doctor Shopping Into Law, Making It Harder For Victims Of Black Lung To Win Workers Compensation

On July 14, the coal industry’s doctor-shopping was enshrined in Kentucky law as a spate of new laws took effect. One of them, House Bill 2, makes it harder for Kentuckians hurt on the job to qualify for workers compensation to pay for treatment of occupational injuries and diseases, especially if they are coal miners suffering from black lung. Enacted with mostly Republican votes, the new law excludes the most qualified physicians from being heard in black lung claims. (7/20)

