Mayo Clinic Nabs Top Spot In National Hospital Ranking Beating Out Cleveland Clinic

The U.S. News & World Report analyzed 4,500 hospitals based on several factors, including performance in 16 specialty areas and reputation. This year, the report put a greater emphasis on patient outcomes.

U.S. News & World Report: 2018-19 Best Hospitals Honor Roll And Medical Specialties Rankings

To help readers narrow their search for hospitals that best match their needs, U.S. News ranks hospital performance in 16 areas of complex specialty care and also rates hospitals in nine bellwether procedures and conditions such as heart bypass, hip and knee replacement, heart failure and lung cancer surgery. (Comarow and Harder, 8/14)

The Cleveland Plain Dealer: Cleveland Clinic Named No. 2 Hospital By U.S. News For The Third Consecutive Year

The Cleveland Clinic for the third straight year took the second place spot on the U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals rankings, bolstered by top rankings in both urology and cardiology. For the 24th consecutive year, U.S. News ranked the Clinic the No. 1 hospital for cardiology and heart surgery. (Christ, 8/14)

The Baltimore Sun: Johns Hopkins Remains The Nation's Third Best Hospital, According To Annual Rankings By U.S. News

Johns Hopkins Hospital ranked third for the second year in a row in U.S. News & World Report’s latest rankings of American hospitals. The Baltimore hospital again fell short of securing the first place spot it held for 22 years, according to the assessment released Tuesday. The Mayo Clinic in Minnesota held on to the top spot for the third year in a row, while Cleveland Clinic ranked No. 2. (McDaniels, 8/14)

Winston-Salem Journal: Wake Forest Baptist Gains Seven National Rankings From U.S. News & World Report's Latest Best Hospitals List

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is ranked nationally in six adult and one pediatric specialties for the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals 2018-19 list, timed for release today. By comparison, the system was ranked in six specialties for 2017-18 and five for 2016-17. A hospital has to be among the top 50 in the country to achieve a national ranking. (Craver, 8/14)

MLive.Com: Michigan Medicine No. 5 In Nation In U.S. News Hospital Rankings

Michigan Medicine continues to earn a reputation as one of the nation's finest health systems, according to the annual U.S. News & World Report rankings released Tuesday, Aug. 14. Michigan Medicine, which includes all of the hospitals within the University of Michigan's health system, was ranked No. 5, ascending from No. 6 in 2017-18. Prior to that, Michigan Medicine made a significant jump from being the No. 18 health system in the country. It also holds the distinction as the highest rated hospital in the state. (8/14)

Chicago Tribune: Northwestern Memorial Ranked Best Hospital In Illinois

It’s lucky No. 7 for Northwestern Memorial Hospital: For the seventh year in a row, the Chicago hospital has been named the best in the state by U.S. News & World Report. Northwestern was also the only Illinois hospital to crack the top 20 in the country, settling into the No. 13 spot for the second year in a row, according to the rankings, which were released at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday. (Schencker, 8/13)

Denver Post: University Of Colorado Hospital Not Ranked In Top 20

The University of Colorado Hospital is no longer among the top 20 hospitals in the nation, according to the latest ranking by U.S. News & World Report. The University of Colorado Hospital has fallen off the list after becoming the first Colorado hospital to be listed on U.S. News’ “Best Hospitals Honor Roll” two years ago. The facility ranked as the 20th best hospital in 2016 before moving to the 15th slot in 2017. (Seaman, 8/13)

