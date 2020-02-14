McConnell Tees Up Two Senate Votes On Anti-Abortion Bills As Battle Intensifies Ahead Of Supreme Court Case

The legislation would ban abortions after 20 weeks and require care for infants born after failed abortions, respectively. Democrats framed the latter as misleading and unnecessary as there are already protections for living children. Abortion news comes out of Virginia, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Politico: McConnell Forces Senate Votes On Anti-Abortion Bills

Mitch McConnell on Thursday set up two votes on anti-abortion bills for later this month, a move intended to excite conservatives and put a vulnerable Senate Democrat in a difficult position. The Senate majority leader teed up votes on a bill banning abortions after 20 weeks and also the "Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act." Both bills have been rejected by the Senate in recent years after failing to clear the chamber's 60-vote threshold. But forcing votes on them in an election year could help boost enthusiasm on the right for keeping the Senate in Republican hands. (Everett, 2/13)

The Hill: McConnell Tees Up Votes On Two Abortion Bills

The first, from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), would ban abortions after 20 weeks with exceptions for the life of the mother and victims of rape or incest. Doctors who violate the bill could face up to five years in prison. The second bill, from Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), would penalize doctors who fail to "exercise the proper degree of care in the case of a child who survives an abortion or attempted abortion." (Carney, 2/13)

The Associated Press: More Than 1,000 Gather In Richmond To Oppose Abortion Bills

More than 1,000 people rallied at the Virginia Capitol on Thursday, protesting legislation advancing in the Democratic-controlled General Assembly that would ease restrictions on abortion access. Speakers urged the crowd that gathered in a steady rain to pressure lawmakers to vote against bills that they say would undo regulations that protect pregnant women. They encouraged attendees to join anti-abortion advocacy groups to push back against Democrats who retook control of the General Assembly in November, and they vowed to unseat members of the new majority. (Rankin, 2/13)

Richmond Times Dispatch: Abortion Opponents Rally At Virginia State Capitol To Protest Legislation

Bearing signs wrapped in plastic and strapped to umbrellas, a crowd of about 2,500 demonstrators arrived at the steps of a rainy Virginia Capitol on Thursday to protest abortion access legislation moving through the state legislature. The second annual Virginia March for Life rally followed a larger demonstration last year focused on Gov. Ralph Northam’s comments defending late-term abortions. (Leonor, 2/13)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Some In Wisconsin Seek 'Personhood Amendment' To Block Courts On Abortion

A group of Republicans is seeking to change the state constitution to prevent courts from keeping abortion legal, but Democrats contend the measure could outlaw some forms of birth control. The tactic has split abortion opponents, with some saying the proposed constitutional amendment would hurt their long-term goal of outlawing abortion. Because of that internal dispute, the proposal faces no chance of getting through the Republican-controlled Legislature this spring. (Marley, 2/13)

Des Moines Register: GOP-Driven Anti-Abortion Constitutional Amendment Passes Iowa Senate

The Iowa Senate has passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would say the state's constitution does not protect abortion rights — an effort Republicans say is needed to roll back an Iowa Supreme Court decision to the contrary and Democrats say will open the door to further restricting abortion in Iowa. (Gruber-Miller, 2/13)

