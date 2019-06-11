Measles Outbreak Expands To 28 States As New Cases In Virginia, Idaho Are Reported

Federal health officials continue to stress the importance of vaccinations. New York, where 800 people have become infected, is facing scrutiny for its ineffectiveness in dealing with the epidemic, but the New York City health commissioner says she has more than 400 people assigned to it.

The Hill: Measles Found In Two More States As Outbreak Grows To 1,022 Cases

The country’s worst measles outbreak in over 25 years has spread to two more states in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 41 new cases of measles in the past week, bringing the total to 1,022 cases as of June 6. For the first time in the current outbreak, cases of measles were confirmed in Virginia and Idaho. There are now confirmed cases in 28 states across the country. (Weixel, 6/10)

Reuters: U.S. Measles Outbreak Spreads To Idaho And Virginia, Hits 1,022 Cases

The 2019 outbreak, which has reached 28 states, is the worst since 1992, when 2,126 cases were recorded. Federal health officials attribute this year's outbreak to U.S. parents who refuse to vaccinate their children. These parents believe, contrary to scientific evidence, that ingredients in the vaccine can cause autism. (6/10)

CNN: As New York Struggles To Undo The Lies Of Anti-Vaxers, Moms Step In To Help

There's no question: The ongoing measles outbreak in New York is in a league of its own. As of the outbreak's ninth month, more than 800 people in the state have become sick, and New Yorkers have infected people in four other states. Around the United States, there have been 1,022 cases of measles in 28 states this year as of Friday, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Cohen, Bonifield and Goldschmidt, 6/10)

