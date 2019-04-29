Measles Outbreak Prompts Trump To Shift Away From Anti-Vaccination Leanings: ‘They Have To Get Their Shots’

Public health advocates had criticized President Donald Trump's silence in the midst of one of the country's worst measles outbreaks in decades. Others worried that if he did speak out he'd recommend against vaccinations. Trump on Friday, however, came down adamantly in favor of kids getting their shots. In other news: hundreds of students at Los Angeles universities are quarantined over exposure fears; religious leaders urge their followers to get vaccinations; outbreaks raise questions about adult immunity; and more.

Reuters: Trump Tells Americans: Go Get Your Measles Vaccination

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday urged Americans to protect themselves with the measles vaccination as the number of cases of the once-eradicated disease in the United States hit the highest levels since 2000. The growing outbreak in pockets across the country has triggered multiple public health efforts seeking to limit exposure to measles, including quarantines at two California universities. (Heavey and Mason, 4/26)

Stat: Trump, Once A Vaccine Skeptic, Changes His Tune Amid Measles Outbreaks

As measles outbreaks rage in a number of states across the country, President Trump urged families to vaccinate their children on Friday. “They have to get the shots. The vaccinations are so important,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House. “This is really going around now. They have to get their shots. ”The endorsement of vaccination from a previously vaccine-questioning president comes as a bit of a surprise. Before winning the presidency, Trump several times alleged there was a link between the number of vaccines children get in early infancy and the development of autism. (Branswell, 4/26)

The New York Times: More Than 700 At 2 California Universities Under Quarantine Amid Measles Outbreak

More than 700 students and staff members at two California universities were under quarantine on Friday — an increase of about 400 from the day before — as officials continued steps to curb the potential spread of measles after an outbreak was declared in Los Angeles County. The two universities — the University of California, Los Angeles, and California State University, Los Angeles — have been working with county health officials to identify and contact students and employees who may have been exposed to measles this month. (Mele, 4/26)

The Washington Post: UCLA, Cal State LA Measles Quarantine Issued For Hundreds Of Students And Staff

The University of California at Los Angeles also warned students and staff of potential exposure, saying Thursday that a student infected with measles attended classes at two campus buildings on April 2, 4 and 9. He did not enter any other buildings while on campus, but the school determined that more than 500 students and staff may have been exposed or come into contact with the sick student. The school said that one student was still quarantined on campus on Friday, with “fewer than 50 students and faculty members” asked to stay at their off-campus residences because they have not yet confirmed their immunizations. (Brice-Saddler, 4/26)

Sacramento Bee: How Many Children Are Unvaccinated In Sacramento Schools?

A rise in measles cases has California lawmakers considering a bill that would constrain doctors from granting medical exemptions for vaccines to children without approval from a state department. The bill’s supporters want to limit pockets around California where vaccination rates in schools have dropped below 95 percent, a threshold that can compromise so-called “herd immunity.” (Finch II and Wiley, 4/26)

Sacramento Bee: Measles: Here’s The Latest On The Status Of The CA Outbreak

Nearly 700 students and staff at UCLA and Cal State LA remain in quarantine Saturday after the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health warned they may have been exposed to measles. The quarantine comes amidst the largest nationwide measles outbreak since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000. President Donald Trump told White House reporters Friday that Americans “have to get their shots” and that vaccinations are “so important.” (Jasper, 4/27)

The New York Times: Religious Objections To The Measles Vaccine? Get The Shots, Faith Leaders Say

The measles outbreak in the United States is now the largest since the disease was declared eliminated here 19 years ago. The return of this scourge has been driven by one factor in particular: misinformation, spread by vaccine critics, that scares parents into not immunizing their children. Along with rumors that vaccines cause autism or that the trace amounts of mercury and aluminum in them are dangerous — falsehoods that were long ago debunked — have come innuendos aimed at deeply religious parents. (McNeil, 4/26)

Reuters: U.S. Measles Outbreak Raises Questions About Immunity In Adults

Adults in the United States who were vaccinated against measles decades ago may need a new dose depending on when they received the shot and their exposure risk, according to public health experts battling the nation’s largest outbreak since the virus was deemed eliminated in 2000. Up to 10 percent of the 695 confirmed measles cases in the current outbreak occurred in people who received one or two doses of the vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Steenhuysen, 4/28)

NPR: As Measles Cases Climb, Doctors Say Some Adults Need A Booster Shot

Measles is on the rise again, all around the globe. Though the number of people affected in the U.S. is still relatively low compared with the countries hardest hit, there are a record number of U.S. measles cases — the highest since the disease was eliminated in the U.S. back in 2000. Measles has been documented in more than a third of states, with large outbreaks in New York and Washington. (Aubrey, 4/29)

NPR: How 'Brady Bunch' Measles Episode Is Fueling Campaigns Against Vaccines

As the number of measles cases nationwide rises to levels not seen since before the virus was declared eliminated in 2000, some people who oppose vaccines cite an odd cultural reference as evidence that the concern about measles is overblown: a 1969 episode of The Brady Bunch. Some former Brady Bunch cast members aren't happy about it. (Hogan, 4/28)

The Hill: Colorado Governor Says He Won't Sign Bill That Aims To Increase Vaccination Rates Without Key Changes

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said this week that he won’t sign a bill that aims to increase childhood vaccination rates by decreasing non-medical vaccine exemptions without seeing some changes to the legislation. The Colorado House bill would require parents who wish to have their children exempted from mandatory vaccines for non-medical reasons submit a form in-person to the state or local heath department, Colorado Public Radio (CPR) reported Friday. Forms are currently submitted directly to a school. (Gstalter, 4/27)

Austin American-Statesman: Texas Legislators Call For More Vaccine Transparency Amid National Measles Outbreaks

Senate Bill 329 from state Sen. Kel Seliger would allow parents to access more detailed information for each school. It would include information such as the exemption rates broken down by vaccine type, the number of students who have “conscientious exemptions” — vaccine exemptions for personal or religious beliefs — and the number of students who have medical exemptions signed by doctors. The Amarillo Republican said the bill isn’t meant to impact the decisions of individual families and whether they should vaccinate their children. (Byrne and Cheng, 4/27)

The Oregonian: Controversial Bill To Require Thousands More Oregon Kids To Get Vaccinated Gets 2nd OK

Thirteen members of the Oregon Legislature voted in committee Friday to end non-medical exemptions from Oregon’s vaccination laws, making it likely that thousands of parents will have to get their children vaccinated or withdraw them from school or day care by August 1, 2020. The measure, House Bill 3063A, passed the Joint Committee on Ways & Means 13-7. It was also approved 7-4 in the House Health Care committee in March and now heads to the House for a likely floor vote next week. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said this week she will sign the bill if it reaches her desk. (Hammond, 4/26)

The Hill: Crowdfunding Site Indiegogo To Ban Anti-Vaccine Fundraisers

The crowdfunding website Indiegogo is banning anti-vaccine fundraisers and other health fundraisers that aren't backed by science, the company said Friday, according to BuzzFeed News. A spokesperson for the company added that the ban has not yet been implemented and did not a provide a timeline for implementation, BuzzFeed News reported. (Burke, 4/28)

