Medicaid Expansion Deal Struck By North Carolina Lawmakers
After months of negotiations, North Carolina Senate and House leaders announced the deal Thursday. The expansion is expected to make an additional 600,000 in the state eligible for Medicaid.
AP:
N. Carolina Legislators Reach Medicaid Expansion Deal
North Carolina legislative leaders announced Thursday an agreement to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults through the Affordable Care Act. The deal, which likely won’t be voted on until later this month at the earliest, marks a milestone for Republican lawmakers, most of whom opposed expansion for a decade until recently, and for hospitals and patient advocates who sought it all that time. (Robertson, 3/2)
Raleigh News & Observer:
Medicaid Expansion Agreement Would Also Change Law Governing Health Care Facilities
The deal that would expand Medicaid health insurance coverage in North Carolina hinged in part on agreement to change a state law that determines where hospitals, clinics and other health care facilities are built. Top lawmakers in the House and Senate say they have agreed to allow construction or expansion of certain facilities without a “certificate of need” from the state Department of Health and Human Services. The facilities would include those that provide inpatient treatment of behavioral health problems and chemical dependence. (Stradling, 3/2)
Also —
AP:
More Medicaid For Moms Gets Missouri Nod After Abortion Deal
New mothers in Missouri could gain Medicaid health care coverage for up to a year under legislation passed Thursday by the state Senate, part of a national movement of expanded care that began during the coronavirus pandemic. The bill also would extend coverage to those who have miscarriages or abortions necessary to save their lives. Senators passed the legislation only after inserting wording intended to exclude women who get elective abortions. Missouri has banned most abortions since June. (Lieb, 3/2)
Billings Gazette:
Bill To Fully Fund Medicaid Providers Gets Initial OK In House
A bill to bring the state’s Medicaid reimbursement rates in line with a recent study commissioned by the state won a substantial, bipartisan endorsement in the House. The preliminary vote on House Bill 649 followed an impassioned debate about the state’s role in ensuring adequate health care for the elderly, disabled and other vulnerable populations in Montana. The bill cleared a second reading by a 65-35 margin. (Schabacker and Wilson, 3/2)
Dallas Morning News:
Texans Hold Their Own ‘Public Hearing’ At The Capitol To Demand Medicaid Expansion
On Thursday, advocacy groups organized their own “public hearing” at the Capitol to demand state lawmakers expand Medicaid to cover an estimated 1.4 million low-income adults who are uninsured. Dozens of Texans squished into a windowless committee room as people aired their anxieties about trying to balance their budgets with medical needs. Boyd couldn’t attend in person, so a speaker read out her testimony as the Houston resident watched on through the video app FaceTime. (Morris, 3/2)
KHN's 'What The Health?' Podcast::
March Medicaid Madness
With Medicare and Social Security apparently off the table for federal budget cuts, the focus has turned to Medicaid, the federal-state health program for those with low incomes. President Joe Biden has made it clear he wants to protect the program, along with the Affordable Care Act, but Republicans will likely propose cuts to both when they present a proposed budget in the next several weeks. (3/2)