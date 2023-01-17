Medicaid Expansion Gains Momentum In Wyoming

It's the only state in the Mountain West that has not yet expanded the nation's public health insurance program for people who have low income. Also: Doulas in Michigan criticize the state's new Medicaid policy; Medicare advisers warn of higher drug prices; and more.

Wyoming Public Radio: Medicaid Expansion Back On The Table In 2023

Medicaid expansion has become a perennial issue in Wyoming. But advocates are hoping that this year is the last legislative session they’ll have to push for a bill that expands Medicaid. (Victor, 1/16)

Wyoming Public Radio: Medicaid Postpartum Extension Narrowly Passes Committee

A bill that extends medicaid coverage to qualifying pregnant women for 12 months postpartum narrowly made it out of committee. The House Labor, Health and Social Services committee members heard hours of testimony in favor of the extension. During the pandemic, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allowed states to extend postpartum care, and Wyoming participated as well so qualifying women had complete medical coverage for a year after they gave birth. This bill would extend that care until 2027. (Kudelska, 1/13)

More on Medicaid coverage in Mississippi, Georgia, and Michigan —

AP: Mississippi Bill Filings: Medicaid, Initiatives, Elections

Here’s a look at some of the general bills: HOSPITALS — Multiple bills seek to help financially struggling hospitals by creating grant programs or tax credits. MEDICAID — Multiple bills seek expansion of Medicaid to people who work low-wage jobs that don’t provide private health insurance. A 2010 federal health care law allowed expansion, and Mississippi is among 11 states that have not taken the option. Other bills -- including House Bill 426, which has bipartisan support -- would allow extension of Medicaid coverage from 60 days to one year after a woman has given birth. (Pettus, 1/16)

WABE: State Lawmakers To Consider Full Medicaid Expansion During The Legislative Session

State Democratic lawmakers are making full Medicaid expansion a top priority this legislative session. Expanding Medicaid is a move the governor has long resisted, and it’s not included in his proposed $32 billion budget. Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposal calls for $52 million to fund the implementation of his Georgia Pathways plan, a limited expansion of Medicaid that would cover around 50,000 people if they meet work or volunteer requirements. (Mador, 1/13)

Detroit Free Press: Doulas: New Medicaid Policy Supports Their Work, But Not Them

Women and infants’ health advocates around Michigan are celebrating a new policy that will allow pregnant people covered by Medicaid to pay for the services of a doula. The policy, enacted Jan. 1, puts Michigan on the list of just a handful of states that cover doula services, which have been shown to improve birth outcomes and decrease health and racial disparities. (Brookland, 1/16)

On Medicare costs —

The New York Times: Medicare Begins To Rein In Drug Costs For Older Americans

Steve Lubin spent a lot last year on insulin to control his Type 2 diabetes. A retired nurse in Philadelphia, Mr. Lubin relies on Medicare for health coverage, including a Part D plan to cover drug expenses. Yet his out-of-pocket costs kept mounting, including a deductible of $480, monthly supplies of two forms of insulin, and higher prices once he entered the “coverage gap.” His total insulin tab in 2022: $1,582. (Span, 1/14)

Stat: Medicare Advisers Warn Of Higher Drug Prices, Despite Negotiation

Despite the pharmaceutical industry’s loud complaints to the contrary, the new law directing Medicare to negotiate drug prices may increase prices for some new drugs, congressional Medicare advisers said Friday. (Wilkerson, 1/13)

Axios: Debt Ceiling Fight Looms Over Medicare, Medicaid

House Republicans don't have much of a path to get major health care changes passed with a Democratic Senate and president, with one possible exception: the debt ceiling fight. (Sullivan, 1/13)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription