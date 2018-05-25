Medicaid Expansion Proposal Takes One Step Closer To Getting On Ballot In Idaho

Proponents say they gathered enough signatures to get the measure before voters in November, but officials still have to review them to make sure they're legitimate. Medicaid news comes out of Virginia, Minnesota and Florida, as well.

The Associated Press: Medicaid Expansion Moves Closer To Possible Referendum

A Medicaid expansion proposal has passed the signature threshold, officials confirmed on Thursday, but said further review is needed before it gets on the November ballot.Ada County Chief Deputy Clerk Phil McGrane says county clerks across the state have verified roughly 58,000 signatures that organizers submitted earlier this month.The effort needed at least 56,192 signatures to qualify. However, those signatures must also come from 6 percent of the registered voters in at least 18 of Idaho's 35 legislative districts. (Kruesi, 5/24)

The Associated Press: Virginia House To Reconvene Next Week For Budget Work

The Virginia House of Delegates plans to reconvene next week with plans to finalize a state budget. GOP Speaker Kirk Cox announced Thursday that the House would gavel in on May 30. Cox cancelled a House meeting earlier this week after the Senate delayed a vote Tuesday on the state budget. GOP Senate leaders said they needed another week to study a new budget proposal that includes Medicaid expansion. (5/25)

The Star Tribune: Minn. Seeks Expanded Medicaid Dollars For Drug Treatment

In response to a surge of opioid-related deaths, the Dayton administration is seeking federal permission to expand the use of Medicaid funding for residential drug treatment centers across the state. This week, Minnesota joined a growing list of states requesting an exemption, or "waiver," to a 1960s-era rule that prohibits the federal-state Medicaid program from funding care at residential addiction treatment facilities with more than 16 beds. President Donald Trump and others have criticized the rule as an antiquated barrier to caring for millions suffering from drug addiction. (Serres, 5/24)

Miami Herald: Medicaid Patient With Anorexia Struggles To Get Treatment

Eating disorders also are the most deadly psychiatric diagnoses, said Dr. Ingrid Barrera, director of the eating disorders program at the University of Miami, worse killers than depression or schizophrenia. ...[Katrina] Howard is insured by Georgia Medicaid, an insurance program for the needy funded jointly by the state and federal government. It views the kind of specialized treatment program that Howard requires — a clinic that can ensure she is medically safe while undergoing intensive, and expensive, psychiatric treatment — as a luxury that taxpayers should not be forced to endure, [Paul] Robinson said. (Koh and Miller, 5/24)

