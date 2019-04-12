Medical Marijuana Needs Debated In Missouri, Texas

And in Idaho, the issue of legal pot is at the center of a new measure under consideration by lawmakers that would make it harder for referendums to qualify for the ballot.

Kansas City Star: How Many Missourians Want Medical Marijuana? No One’s Sure, And That’s A Problem

The state of Missouri needs to know how many patients will be asking for legal medical marijuana in the next few years, but first officials must decide which estimate to believe. Advocates who spearheaded November’s successful ballot measure legalizing the drug have put the number at about 200,000 users. (Marso, 4/12)

Austin American-Statesman: Advocates: Texans Need Wider Access To Medical Marijuana

Dozens of patients and cannabis proponents turned out for hearings held by a state House subcommittee over bills that could help reverse that trend -- by expanding the Texas medical marijuana law, called the Compassionate Use Act, to make more people eligible and, in some cases, boost the potency of the cannabis products allowed to be sold under it.House Bill 1365, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Eddie Lucio III of Brownsville, is among the most comprehensive because it would lift the cap on the amount of tetrahydrocannabinol -- or THC, the euphoria-inducing component of marijuana -- that the products are allowed to contain and also substantially increase the number of patients who can use them. (Sechler, 4/11)

The Associated Press: Senator: Marijuana Is 'The Elephant In The Room' As Lawmakers Work To Restrict Initiatives Process

When Idaho senators debated a bill that would make it harder to qualify a voter initiative or referendum for the ballot, one senator pointed to “the elephant in the room”: marijuana. “I’m not as fearful of things that may be coming in the future as others are — certainly a big concern has been marijuana,” said Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-Inkom. “Certainly the speculation has been that’s part of the reason.” (Cardon, 4/11)

In other news, The Wall Street Journal offers this report on e-cigarettes —

The Wall Street Journal: Rite Aid To Stop Sale Of E-Cigarettes

Rite Aid Corp. is halting the sale of e-cigarettes in its drugstores, even as it continues to sell traditional cigarettes, taking a different stance on tobacco products than its two main pharmacy rivals. The company will remove all e-cigarette and vaping products, including startup Juul Labs Inc.’s popular nicotine-packed vaporizers, over the next 90 days, Bryan Everett, Rite Aid operating chief, said on a conference call Thursday. Executives said the change was in response to use of the products by children and teens. (Thomas, 4/11)

