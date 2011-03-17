What About Medical Mistakes?KQED's Health Dialogues: Medical Mistakes
Are California hospitals reporting medical mistakes and infections accurately - or at all? State officials estimate that thousands of Californians die each year from medical mistakes and patient infections, and that these infections are largely avoidable. ... Health Dialogues [explores] efforts to reduce these risks, and take a look at what officials and consumers can do to safeguard against medical mistakes