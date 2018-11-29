Medicare ‘Buy-In’ Proposal — A Toned Down Alternative To Single-Payer — Gains Momentum With Moderate House Democrats

Under the proposal, anyone aged 50 to 64 who buys insurance through the health-care exchanges would be eligible to buy in to Medicare. While some Democrats are eager to work on the plan, others from the left-wing of the party view it as too incremental. Elsewhere on Capitol Hill: Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) wants to work on a bipartisan fix to shore up the health law, a spat between lawmakers endangers chances of two health measures getting passed this year, and Democrats shift focus from health message with eye on 2020.

The Hill: Dem Single-Payer Fight Set To Shift To Battle Over Medicare ‘Buy-In’

Momentum is building among House Democrats for a more moderate alternative to single-payer health-care legislation. The legislation, which would allow people aged 50 to 65 to buy Medicare, is being championed by Rep. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.), who supported House Minority Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for Speaker in exchange for a commitment to work on his bill when Democrats take control of the House early next year. (Weixel, 11/29)

The Hill: Dem Senator Murray Calls For Trying Again On Bipartisan ObamaCare Fix

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) on Wednesday called for reviving bipartisan efforts to reach a deal to fix ObamaCare after an agreement she was part of collapsed last year. “Mr. Chairman, I'm really hopeful that we can revive discussions in the new Congress and find a way past the ideological standoffs of the past,” Murray said to Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), her Republican partner in forging last year’s deal, at a hearing on health care costs. (Sullivan, 11/28)

CQ: Senate Fight Between Friends Slows Bipartisan Health Bills

An unusual spat between Senate GOP sponsors of two bipartisan House-passed health measures might threaten the bills’ chances of clearing Congress this year. Both bills would normally be candidates to pass the Senate by unanimous consent so they would not take up much floor time, but objections from each member on the other’s bill is preventing that. One of the sponsors hopes his bill will be added to a year-end spending package. (Siddons, 11/28)

Bloomberg: Looking Toward 2020, Democrats Shift Focus From Health Care To Mueller

Democrats built a midterm electoral wave by centering their message around health care. But since the Nov. 6 election, many Democratic ads have shifted focus from protecting health insurance to protecting special counsel Robert Mueller. ...Focusing on health care made sense during the fall campaign, when Democratic candidates were seeking support form independents and Republicans, along with their own voters. Polls consistently showed health care was a top issue for midterm voters. Having leveraged that broad-based appeal to make big midterm gains in Congress and statehouses, 2020 presidential hopefuls are now targeting grassroots activists, whose support will be critical in the upcoming presidential primaries. (Green, 11/29)

