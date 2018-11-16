‘Medicare For All’ Has Become A Litmus Test For Progressive Dems. But Carrying Through On Promise Also Holds Big Risk.

Calif. Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom ran in part on his support for a single-payer system in his state, but no matter how he moves forward he's bound to anger a section of his base. His situation is emblematic of the dilemma the rest of the party faces as the 2020 campaign starts up.

Politico: California's New Governor Embodies Democrats' Dilemma On Single Payer

California’s next governor Gavin Newsom is an avowed single-payer supporter in the country’s most populous state. But how much of his stand is principle and how much is policy is not totally clear. And no matter how he handles it, he'll inevitably anger part of his base. That, in a nutshell, is a preview of the Democrats' health policy dilemma heading into the 2020 election cycle. Single payer, or “Medicare for All,” has become a litmus test for the growing number of Democrats who are contemplating challenging President Donald Trump. (Colliver, 11/15)

The Hill: Left Wants A Vote On Single-Payer Bill In New Congress

Progressive Democrats are pushing for a vote on a controversial health-care bill after the party takes control of the House early next year. But the left’s push for “Medicare for all” legislation would likely divide Democrats and pose a headache for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who is poised to become Speaker in the next Congress. (Sullivan, 11/15)

CQ: Experts Skeptical About Action On Medicare-For-All Approach

Promoting a government-run health care system like "Medicare-for-all" was a popular campaign rallying cry for many Democrats, but one liberal senior House member acknowledged Wednesday that a quick vote on such a solution is unlikely. House Energy and Commerce member Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., during a CQ Roll Call event, signaled that expanding coverage and reducing costs for consumers was an important priority but that Democrats are far from coalescing behind a plan to overhaul the system. (Raman, 11/14)

