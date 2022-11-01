Medicare, Pot, Transgender Care Among Issues Shaping Midterms

In the final campaign days, abortion is not the only health care issue that candidates are focusing on to sway voters. The future of Medicare, transgender health care, and marijuana are among others that could determine congressional balance of power.

The Hill: Why The Fate Of Medicare And Social Security Is A Midterm Issue

The fate of Social Security and Medicare is back in the spotlight less than two weeks before the midterms. The White House and Democrats have made both entitlements central to their closing pitch to voters, sounding the alarm that a Republican majority in the House would look to cut programs that millions of Americans rely on in a bid to reduce spending. (Samuels, 10/31)

Stat: If Republicans Take Congressional Control, Science Is On The Line

In this year’s midterms, the future of federal science policy is in Republicans’ crosshairs. Some of the most vocal critics of scientists and science agencies like the NIH and the CDC, including Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, are poised to ascend to powerful committee chairmanships that will enable them to conduct sweeping investigations and put health officials on public trial. (Owermohle and Cohrs, 11/1)

Scientific American: The Most Urgent Science, Health And Climate Issues In The 2022 Midterm Elections

Yet again, the stakes going into U.S. Election Day are soberingly high—and the results at all levels of government will have lasting ramifications for millions of human lives on issues ranging from abortion access to the climate emergency. (Thompson, Lewis and Bushwick, 11/1)

Axios: Arizona Tests A Progressive Take On Medical Debt Relief

An Arizona ballot initiative addressing medical debt collection could provide an important test next week of whether a populist progressive approach to health care costs can fly in conservative-led states. (Reed, 10/31)

NPR: Voters Decide Pot In Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Maryland

Voters in five states, including four that are among the most conservative in the country, are deciding on whether to legalize recreational marijuana this election. If passed in each state, Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota would join 19 other states and the District of Columbia where cannabis has already been legalized for personal use. (Westervelt, 10/31)

Politifact: Rick Scott Repeats False Claim That Democrats Cut $280 Billion From Medicare

Under a bill that all Senate Democrats voted for and that President Joe Biden signed into law, Medicare was permitted for the first time to negotiate drug prices with manufacturers. On the government’s budget scorecard, this is projected to save between $237 billion and $288 billion in federal outlays. But that reduction wouldn’t represent cuts to Medicare beneficiaries. Rather, by leveraging Medicare’s market power, the government would be able to pay less for certain prescription drugs, thus preserving the same level of benefits for less money. (Jacobson, 10/31)

The New York Times: Inflammatory Radio Ads From 2 Trump-Aligned Groups Are Airing In Battleground States

One of the biggest radio ad blitzes in the final stretch of the midterm elections is a provocative package of advertisements aimed at deepening cultural divides over transgender care for children and racial tensions. Financed by two groups run by former Trump administration officials, the ads have been placed with Black and Hispanic radio stations, along with conservative talk radio stations. (Bender, 11/1)

NPR: Tennessee Offers A Window Into The Political Fight Over Trans Health Care

Transgender kids have found themselves at the center of a ballooning culture war this election season. In several cities and states — from Boston to Seattle — specialized clinics at academic medical centers have been targeted. Doctors have been harassed, despite following the evolving standards of care for trans teens. Last month, hundreds of conservatives and anti-trans activists gathered outside the Tennessee Capitol for what they billed as "The Rally to End Child Mutilation." Over shouts of counter protesters, state lawmakers vowed to ban gender-affirming surgeries in Tennessee, claiming families were rushing into life-altering and irreversible decisions. (Farmer, 11/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription