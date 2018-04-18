Mice In New York City Found To Be Carrying Dangerous Drug-Resistant Bacteria

The Washington Post: 1 In 4 New York City Mice Carry Drug-Resistant Bacteria, Study Finds

Potentially harmful germs dwell inside the guts of urban mice, according to a team of scientists who trapped more than 400 of the rodents around New York City. The researchers, conducting the largest survey of microorganisms living in city mice, also identified several genes that give germs resistance to antibiotic drugs. “This doesn't tell us that these mice are directly responsible for infecting humans,” said W. Ian Lipkin, director of Columbia University's Center for Infection and Immunity. “But they have the potential to do so.” (Guarino, 4/17)

The Wall Street Journal: Mice In New York Carry Rare And Dangerous Diseases, Study Finds

In addition, the mice carried 36 types of viruses, most of which had never before been seen in mice. Mice found in the Manhattan neighborhood of Chelsea, which were fatter than other mice, harbored the greatest number of viruses. The results were published in the journal mBio. The precise level of dangerousness of New York City mice feces was, until now, not fully researched. The findings, in part, confirm common sense: Mouse droppings really are stomach-churning. For the immunosuppressed, ill or very old, mice with pathogenic microbes can be especially dangerous. (West, 4/17)

NPR: Mouse Droppings Carry Human Disease Bacteria

"You not only have mice carrying bacteria that have the potential to cause human disease, but also carrying bacteria that have components that actually would thwart our ability to treat these infections with antibiotics," (Dr. Ian) Lipkin says. Lipkin stresses that the researchers haven't actually linked mice to any large outbreaks of human disease. So people shouldn't overreact whenever they see a mouse in the house. But they should take steps to protect themselves. (Stein, 4/17)

Stat: Scientists Find Antibiotic-Resistance Genes In Germs Carried By NYC Mice

Just because certain bacteria are present does not suggest they are going to be pathogenic — meaning they can first infiltrate our systems and then cause disease, said Timothy Walsh, an expert on antimicrobial resistance at Cardiff University, who was not involved with the study. Past research has found similar bacterial warning signs in mice in other parts of the world, but they haven’t led to outbreaks of human disease. (Joseph, 4/17)

