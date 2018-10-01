Midnight Journeys To Move Immigrant Children To Texas Tent City Play Out Across Country

To deal with the surging shelter populations, which have hovered near 90 percent of capacity since May, a mass reshuffling of detained immigrant children is underway and shows no signs of slowing. Hundreds of children are being shipped from shelters to a West Texas tent city each week, totaling more than 1,600 so far. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is seeking authority to block abortions sought by undocumented immigrants under 18.

The New York Times: Migrant Children Moved Under Cover Of Darkness To A Texas Tent City

In shelters from Kansas to New York, hundreds of migrant children have been roused in the middle of the night in recent weeks and loaded onto buses with backpacks and snacks for a cross-country journey to their new home: a barren tent city on a sprawling patch of desert in West Texas. Until now, most undocumented children being held by federal immigration authorities had been housed in private foster homes or shelters, sleeping two or three to a room. They received formal schooling and regular visits with legal representatives assigned to their immigration cases. (Dickerson, 9/30)

The New York Times: Do Migrant Teenagers Have Abortion Rights? Two Volatile Issues Collide In Court

The Trump administration is claiming broad new authority to block access to abortions sought by undocumented immigrants under age 18 who are in its custody. In a case that brings together two of the most volatile issues in American society, immigration and abortion, the Justice Department argued this past week before a federal appeals court that the government “has a strong, legitimate and profound interest in the life of the child in the womb.” (Pear, 9/29)

Kaiser Health News: Podcast: KHN’s ‘What The Health?’ (Almost) Live From Austin!

President Donald Trump’s proposed rule that would make it more difficult for immigrants to gain permanent status if they use government aid programs could have a major impact in Texas, with its large immigrant population. Texas is also ground zero for the health debate in this year’s midterm elections. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is the lead plaintiff in a case filed by 20 GOP state officials arguing that the entire Affordable Care Act is now unconstitutional in light of last year’s tax bill, which canceled the penalties for people who fail to obtain health insurance. (9/28)

And in other news from the administration —

Politico: Fight Over Fetal Tissue Splits HHS, Anti-Abortion Allies

Anti-abortion groups — normally staunch allies of the Trump administration — have turned their fire on the health department, accusing the agency of being complicit in abortions by refusing to end research projects using fetal tissue. The simmering fight spilled into public view on Monday night, as HHS abruptly terminated one longstanding contract with a fetal tissue provider while opening an audit of all federally funded research and practices related to fetal tissue, which is mostly obtained from abortions. (Diamond, 9/28)

The Washington Post: In Rollback Of Mercury Rule, Trump Could Revamp How Government Values Human Health

The Environmental Protection Agency has sent a proposal to the White House that would weaken existing curbs on power plants' emissions of mercury, a powerful neurotoxin, by changing the way it calculates the cost and benefits of curbing hazardous air pollutants. The proposed rule, according to two senior administration officials who have reviewed the document but spoke on the condition of anonymity because it has not been finalized, would reverse a 2011 Obama administration finding that the agency must factor in any additional health benefits that arise from lowering toxic pollutants from coal plants when evaluating the rule’s costs and benefits. (Eilperin and Dennis, 9/30)

