Millions Of Americans Are Eligible For Free Coverage Through Health Law Plans, Study Finds

Part of the reason so many people are eligible for plans under which they would pay $0 in premiums is because President Donald Trump eliminated key health law payments last year. This had the unintended effect of increasing financial assistance to many Americans. Meanwhile, although the enrollment numbers have been dragging this year, the federal health law site did experience a surge after former President Barack Obama encouraged people to sign up.

The Hill: Study: 4.2 Million Uninsured People Eligible For Free ObamaCare Coverage

A new analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation finds that 4.2 million uninsured people are eligible for ObamaCare coverage at no cost at all. The study, published Tuesday, finds that those people can find an ObamaCare plan for $0 in premiums due to the financial assistance under the health-care law being high enough to completely cover the cost of the cheapest ObamaCare options, known as bronze plans. (Sulliban, 12/11)

Des Moines Register: 34,000 Iowans Could Get Free Health Insurance Under Obamacare

Nearly 34,000 Iowans who lack health insurance could get free policies under Obamacare, a new report estimates. Nearly half of all uninsured Iowans could qualify for no-premium insurance, according to the study from the Kaiser Family Foundation. But the Iowans would need to act fast: Saturday is the sign-up deadline for 2019 health insurance policies that qualify for federal subsidies. (Leys, 12/11)

The Hill: ObamaCare Signups Spike On Same Day Obama Tweeted Support

The ObamaCare signup website healthcare.gov received its highest traffic on Monday, the same day former President Obama recorded a message urging people to sign up. A spokesperson from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services did not say what drove the spike, but noted the website always sees spikes closer to the Dec. 15 deadline to sign up for insurance coverage. (Weixel, 12/11)

Arizona Republic: Arizona Enrollment In 'Obamacare' Plans Is Down As Deadline Approaches

With just days left to sign up, Arizona enrollment in Affordable Care Act health insurance plans is lagging.Arizona enrollment as of Dec. 1 was at 55,090, which is 18 percent lower than it was as of Dec. 2 last year, according to federal data. Enrollment is down nationwide, too. (Innes, 12/11)

Concord Monitor: Health Insurance Deadline Looms For Those Seeking Federal Subsidies

The shortened signup period for Affordable Care Act health insurance ends Saturday, with the number of New Hampshire residents enrolling through the federal marketplace currently about 20 percent lower than at this time last year. As of Dec. 6, a total of 15,255 state residents had enrolled through Healthcare.gov, roughly 4,000 fewer than at this time last year, according to federal data. (Brooks, 12/11)

And in other health law news —

The Hill: Judge Sides With Religious Groups In ObamaCare Birth Control Mandate Fight

A federal judge this week sided with three religious colleges and three Christian organizations in their challenge to the Affordable Care Act’s birth control mandate. Judge Philip Brimmer, a George W. Bush appointee on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, issued an order that permanently blocks the federal government from forcing the plaintiffs to cover sterilization drugs or contraception drugs devices, procedures, and related education and counseling in their health care plans. (Wheeler, 12/11)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription