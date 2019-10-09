Millions Of Pregnant Women Aren’t Getting Vital Flu And Whooping Cough Vaccinations, CDC Reports

Only about 35 percent of women are receiving both and just over half receive one. “Maternal immunization rates have been steadfastly stuck at about 50 percent,” said Dr. Denise Jamieson, of Emory University School of Medicine. “We really haven’t moved the needle at all.”

The New York Times: Pregnant Women Should Get Flu And Whooping Cough Shots, C.D.C. Says

Millions of pregnant women in the United States are not getting two vital vaccines that protect not only their health, but their babies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. The vaccines — against flu and whooping cough — are strongly recommended during every pregnancy. But only about 35 percent of pregnant women in the country are receiving both vaccines, according to a new C.D.C. report, and just over half receive one. (Belluck, 10/8)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Most Pregnant Women Don’t Get Recommended Flu And Whooping Cough Vaccines

“I want to reinforce that all expectant mothers should be up-to-date with recommended vaccinations as part of their routine prenatal care,” Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a news release. “CDC strongly recommends that health-care providers speak with moms-to-be about the benefits.” But the latest data show that even when providers do that, many women say “no thanks.” Although 75% of women surveyed last spring said the vaccines had been offered, 34% declined the flu shot and 30% declined Tdap. (McCullough, 10/8)

Stat: Large Numbers Of Pregnant Women Not Getting Key Vaccines, CDC Says

Getting these vaccines protects pregnant women. But the antibodies that are passed to the developing fetus protect their babies after birth as well, when they are too young to be vaccinated. Babies get their first shot of pertussis-containing vaccine at 2 months and can’t be vaccinated against flu until they are 6 months old. “It’s incredibly important,” said Dr. Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center. “We have all seen pregnant women in the ICU with influenza.” (Branswell, 10/8)

CNN: Most Pregnant Women Aren't Getting Flu And Whooping Cough Shots, CDC Warns

The report said the low rates of vaccination during pregnancy could put moms-to-be and newborns at greater risk of infection, hospitalization and death. The two vaccinations pass on antibodies to the fetus that provide protection after birth, when babies are too young to be vaccinated. It added that pregnant women have more than double the risk of hospitalization if they get influenza compared to women of childbearing age who aren't pregnant, the CDC said. (Hunt, 10/8)

Medpage Today: Jury Still Out On BV Screening In Pregnancy For At-Risk Women

Insufficient evidence exists to recommend routine screening for pregnant women at higher risk of preterm birth for bacterial vaginosis, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said. There was not enough evidence to determine the benefits or harms of screening for bacterial vaginosis in patients at risk of preterm birth (I statement), but the task force continued to recommend against screening pregnant women not at increased risk for preterm birth for the infection, because it does not prevent preterm delivery (D statement). (Walker, 10/8)

