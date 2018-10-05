MiMedx’s Limit On Range Of Products It Sold To VA Forced Government To Buy More Expensive Treatments

At Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense hospitals, The MiMedx Group -- which manufactures skin grafts and injectable products from donated placental tissues -- didn’t offer the small sizes of two popular products it offered elsewhere. As a result, the government agencies had to buy bigger, more expensive offerings for smaller treatments, former employees said.

The Wall Street Journal: MiMedx Kept Cheaper Products Out Of Its Offerings To VA Hospitals

The MiMedx Group, a maker of amniotic-tissue products, is a major supplier to government-run hospitals and says its products help heal wounded service members and veterans. But an examination of the embattled company’s dealings with Veterans Affairs hospitals and those run by the Defense Department shows that MiMedx’s sales to these entities came at a high cost to taxpayers. According to former employees and company product lists, MiMedx limited the range of products it offered to federal buyers, forcing the government to buy more expensive products than it needed for some very common treatments. (Morgenson, 10/5)

In other veterans' health care news —

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Cleveland VA Medical Center Under Review For Cancellation Of Patients' Tests

The Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center is among several Veterans Affairs hospitals in the country that are under review for claims they are improperly canceling a large number of patients' diagnostic tests. About 300,000 canceled radiology tests at VA medical centers across the United States since 2016 has raised questions about whether some medically important tests were canceled improperly, according to USA Today. (Washington, 10/4)

