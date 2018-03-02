Governor Renews Effort To Expand MinnesotaCare Program

Gov. Mark Dayton unsuccessfully fought for the plan last year, but said he hopes the November election will pressure the GOP-controlled Legislature to change its mind on a measure that would help many farmers and other people living in rural areas who can't afford coverage. Opponents fear the plan could end up costing taxpayers.

The Star Tribune: Gov. Dayton Proposes 'Public Option' Expansion For MinnesotaCare

Gov. Mark Dayton and several DFL lawmakers are proposing a dramatic expansion of the state’s MinnesotaCare program, hoping to create a “public option” that would offer health insurance for any Minnesotan struggling to find and afford coverage. Announcing the plan Thursday, Dayton said the buy-in option — removing Minnesota­Care’s income restrictions and allowing anyone to purchase coverage — is “the single most significant step that Minnesota can take” to shore up its unstable insurance market for individuals. (Olson, 3/1)

Pioneer Press: Dayton Pushes Plan For Expansion Of MinnesotaCare Program

Most greater Minnesota residents have one or two choices for health insurers, which Gov. Mark Dayton said shows a need to expand a state health insurance program to everyone. The MinnesotaCare insurance program especially could help farmers, who often struggle with finding and affording health care coverage, Dayton said Thursday. The expansion plan is not new; the DFL governor unsuccessfully pushed it last year, but the Republican-controlled Legislature did not consider it. There is no sign that the GOP has changed position, but Dayton said the Nov. 6 election could influence Republicans to reconsider their votes. (Davis, 3/1)

Minnesota Public Radio: Dayton Pushes Lawmakers Again To Open MinnesotaCare To All

"People say that you shouldn't have government competing with the private sector. Well competition's good for everybody," Dayton said. "It may not be what the providers like because nobody wants new competition, but it gives the consumers choice." (Zdechlik, 3/1)

