Minor Procedures Aren’t So Minor In Frail Older Patients. But True Risks Aren’t Always Explained Before Surgery, Research Suggests.

“Our data indicate that there are no low-risk procedures among patients who are frail,” concluded Dr. Daniel Hall, whose study was recently published in JAMA Surgery. Public health news is also on halting work on new vaccines, dealing with social anxiety at parties, questioning safe use of marijuana, getting a good night's sleep, using color to stem migraines, the flu death toll, top health searches on Google, new goals for ''Biggest Loser,'' the ''staggering'' challenge of measles, problems with Medicaid's prenatal care, critics of a food safety device, and dying at home.

The New York Times: Frail Older Patients Struggle After Even Minor Operations

The patient, a man in his 70s, had abdominal pain serious enough to send him to a VA Pittsburgh Healthcare hospital. Doctors there found the culprit: a gallstone had inflamed his pancreas. Dr. Daniel Hall, a surgeon who met with the patient, explained that pancreatitis can be fairly mild, as in this case, or severe enough to cause death. Recovery usually requires five to seven days, some of them in a hospital, during which the stone passes or a doctor uses a flexible scope to remove the blockage. (Span, 12/13)

The New York Times: A Research Nonprofit Shutters TB Vaccine Effort And Lays Off Scientists

The future of a tuberculosis vaccine and research into other neglected diseases is in limbo after a Seattle institute abruptly laid off about one-third of its researchers, citing a financial crisis. The sudden staff cutbacks late last month at the Infectious Disease Research Institute have baffled many of the scientists — who were also working on a vaccine for leprosy and research into tropical diseases. (Thomas, 12/13)

NPR: Is Social Anxiety Keeping You From Parties? Here's How To Cope

"If I say the word 'circus,' it means I'm ready to leave the party." That's what Angie Ebba, 39, of Portland, Ore., tells close friends when she's at a holiday soiree. It might sound strange, but coming up with a code word is one way Ebba tames her social anxiety. "If I need to leave, having a word I can slip into conversation is a discreet way to let my friends know," Ebba explains. (Fraga, 12/14)

USA Today: Weed And Psychosis: Does High THC Lead To Suicide, Schizophrenia?

Early one morning in March, Madison McIntosh showed up on his day off at the Scottsdale, Arizona, driving range and restaurant where he worked. The 24-year-old sat in his car until the place opened, then wandered around all day, alternating between gibberish and talk of suicide as co-workers tried to keep him away from customers. When he was still there 12 hours later, the manager contacted McIntosh’s father in Las Vegas, who called police and rallied other family members states away to converge at the young man’s side. (Hughes, Innes and O'Donnell, 12/15)

The Washington Post: Feeling Tired Is Normal, But There Are Times When It Is A Sign Of Trouble

Tired? Join the club. Feeling tired or fatigued is a common experience. Yet health-care providers often dismiss complaints about tiredness — both because the symptom is universal and because it can be challenging to evaluate medically, says Michael Grandner, director of the University of Arizona’s Sleep & Health Research Program in Tucson. (Sohn, 12/15)

NPR: Could Migraine Pain Relief Be Found In The Color Green?

Ann Jones tried everything short of surgery for her chronic migraines, which have plagued her since she was a child. "They've actually gotten worse in my old age," says Jones, who is 70 years old and lives in Tucson, Ariz. Jones would have as many as two dozen migraines a month. (Stone, 12/15)

CNN: Flu Deaths: There Have Been At Least 1,300 In The United States So Far This Season, CDC Estimates

At least 1,300 people have died from the flu so far this season, according to a preliminary estimate released Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been at least 2.6 million flu illnesses and 23,000 flu-related hospitalizations, according to the analysis. So far this season, the CDC has received reports of 10 children who have died from the flu, four more than the week before. (Bonifield and Gumbrecht, 12/13)

CNN: Top 10 Health Questions America Asked Dr. Google In 2019

Google users in the United States had a lot of questions about blood pressure, the keto diet and hiccups in 2019. Those topics were among the 10 most-searched health-related questions on the search engine this year, according to new data from Google. The list was based on search terms collected between January and early December. (Howard, 12/13)

The Washington Post: Bob Harper Says ‘The Biggest Loser’ Is Shifting To Focus On ‘Getting Healthy’

“The Biggest Loser” had a big problem. Since the reality show debuted on NBC in 2004, it had been slammed as a fat-shaming mockery that also harmed the health and long-term weight-management efforts of its contestants. After dropping pounds at an incredible rate on the show, many participants gained back much of the weight in the years that followed. Enter the reboot, which the program plans to roll out for its 18th season in January: Instead of talking about “getting skinny,” host Bob Harper told People Magazine that the show will focus on “getting healthy.” (Iati, 12/13)

The Washington Post: WHO Measles Statistics: These Five Countries Have The Most Cases, But The U.S. Is Struggling With The Disease, Too.

As measles sweeps through Samoa, overwhelming health officials and killing at least 70 people so far, public health experts again find themselves doing battle with a vaccine-preventable disease. In a recent update, the World Health Organization called measles a “staggering global challenge” and called for increased vaccination to stem measles worldwide. According to the latest figures released by the agency, almost half of last year’s measles cases came from five countries: Congo, Liberia, Madagascar, Somalia and Ukraine. (Blakemore, 12/14)

Modern Healthcare: Poor Moms Struggle With Prenatal Care In Some States

Access to prenatal care for soon-to-be mothers on Medicaid differs considerably across states, according to new federal research. More than two-thirds of women began prenatal care during the first trimester of their pregnancy, according to new research presented by the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission's staff at a meeting on Friday. Over three-quarters of pregnant women on Medicaid received at least nine prenatal care visits. (Brady, 12/13)

Kaiser Health News: Promising Greater Safety, A Tiny Widget Creates Chaos For Tube Feeders

Rachel Glenn loves to puree food and put it in her 4-year-old’s feeding tube. The Arkansas mom said her thick concoctions of fruit, vegetables, meat and grains provide the concentrated nutrition he needs. When he was on formula, Asher, who can’t swallow due to a brainstem condition, vomited several times a day. Since his mom started making his meals in a blender, when he was about 15 months old, that has stopped and Asher has more energy. Plus: “He gets his two cups of greens a day and he doesn’t argue about it.” (Jaklevic, 12/16)

The New York Times: In France, Dying At Home Can Mean A Long Wait For A Doctor

Her mother’s death had been expected. Terminally ill with breast cancer, she lay in a medical bed in her living room, visited daily by a nurse. But when Sandra Lambryczak’s 80-year-old mother died earlier this year, in the predawn hours of a Saturday morning, the daughter suddenly discovered a growing problem in France’s medical system: By law, the body couldn’t be moved until the death was certified by a medical doctor, but a shortage of personnel can sometimes force families to keep their deceased loved ones at home for hours or even days. (Onishi, 12/16)

