The Clarion Ledger: Lawmakers Strike Medicaid Deal At Last Minute, Usher In Budget Passage

At the last moment, lawmakers struck a relatively tame deal to reauthorize the Mississippi Division of Medicaid by the Monday evening deadline. The House subsequently approved a $917.5 million corresponding budget for the division, which provides health insurance to roughly 750,000 Mississippians, or one-fourth of the state's population. (Wolfe, 3/26)

The Associated Press: Mississippi Lawmakers OK Budgets, File Medicaid Proposal

Hospital administrators have been lobbying lawmakers to let hospitals get a piece of Medicaid's managed care program that is now run by other companies. Senate Medicaid Committee Chairman Brice Wiggins, a Republican from Pascagoula, said negotiators rejected that idea. The Medicaid plan is in Senate Bill 2836 , which governs who gets paid for providing health care and how. The plan includes provisions designed to give a financial boost to rural hospitals. It also gives Medicaid administrators more flexibility, within federal laws and regulations, to determine how many physicians' visits are allowed, and it allows flexibility for reimbursement for certain drugs, implantable drug system devices and medical supplies. (Amy and Pettus, 3/26)

The Associated Press: Idaho's Medicaid Gap Population Drops As Much As 35 Pct

The estimated number of Idahoans who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid has dropped at least 20 percent over the past four years and possibly as much as 35 percent, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said Monday. There are currently between 51,000 and 62,000 low-income individuals who receive no health care benefits or assistance. A 2014 study by actuarial firm Milliman showed 78,000 Idahoans were in the so-called Medicaid gap based on the state's census and demographic data. (Kruesi, 3/26)

The Associated Press: Missouri Bill Expands Medicaid For Drug Abuse Treatment

The Missouri House has passed legislation that could allow women who give birth while undergoing substance abuse treatment to remain covered by the Medicaid health care program for a longer time. State law currently cuts off their Medicaid coverage 60 days after giving birth. (3/26)

