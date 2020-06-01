Missouri’s Last Abortion Clinic Can Remain Open After Licensing Decision Win
Missouri will not be the only state without an abortion facility after a state administrator ruled that Missouri's health department was wrong not to renew the license of a St. Louis Planned Parenthood center. “In over 4,000 abortions provided since 2018, the Department has only identified two causes to deny its license,” Missouri Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi wrote.
Reuters:
Missouri's Only Abortion Clinic Wins Licensing Battle Against State Health Department
Missouri’s only abortion clinic on Friday won its legal fight to stay open, as an independent arbiter found the state’s health department was unjustified in denying the clinic’s application to renew its license. The Midwestern state’s health officials last year declined to renew the license of the St. Louis clinic, operated by women’s healthcare provider Planned Parenthood, on the grounds that it failed to meet their safety standards. They threatened to close the clinic and make Missouri the only U.S. state without legal abortion services. (Borter, 5/29)
NPR:
Missouri's Only Clinic That Provides Abortions Allowed To Remain Open
"Planned Parenthood has demonstrated that it provides safe and legal abortion care," Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi wrote. "In over 4,000 abortions provided since 2018, the Department has only identified two causes to deny its license," Dandamudi explained, adding that the organization has "substantially complied with pertinent statutes and regulations." After exhaustive analysis, Rao said "the Department has failed to raise an affirmative defense sufficient to justify this denial." (Romo, 5/29)
The Associated Press:
Ruling Means Missouri's Last Abortion Clinic Stays Open
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the state would ask a court to overturn the decision. A spokesman for the attorney general’s office, which is defending the health department’s decision in court, said the office was “reviewing the ruling and deciding on next steps.” An email message seeking comment from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services was not immediately returned. Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, said in a statement that the ruling “is vindication for Planned Parenthood and our patients who rely on us.” (Salter and Ballentine, 5/29)
The Washington Post:
Missouri Planned Parenthood That Is State's Last Abortion Clinic Can Remain Open, Ruling Says
The dispute between the state and its sole clinic began last May, when Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services announced that it wouldn’t renew Planned Parenthood’s license. The clinic sued, accusing the agency of shifting the goal posts of its oversight and carrying out an antiabortion political agenda. But health officials said they uncovered “serious and extensive” problems during the clinic’s annual inspection. (Thebault and Wax-Thibodeaux, 5/29)
In other abortion-related news —
WBUR:
More Patients Seek Abortion Pills Online During Pandemic, But Face Restrictions
During the coronavirus pandemic, more healthcare is moving online — including abortion. In many states, abortion pills can be prescribed remotely, and abortion providers are reporting a growing number of women seeking medication abortions through telemedicine. But others are finding obstacles in their way. (McCammon, 5/28)