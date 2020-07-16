Mix Of 155 Rich And Poor Nations To Join Vaccine Alliance

Global pandemic developments are reported out of Russia, Hong Kong, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, France, Australia and other nations.

AP: More Than 150 Countries Sign Up For Global Vaccine Plan

More than 70 rich countries have signed up to a global coronavirus vaccine initiative intended to ensure that any effective shots are fairly distributed around the world - but which may also allow them to buy more vaccines to stockpile for their own citizens. In a statement on Wednesday, the vaccines alliance Gavi reported that 75 countries have said they would join its new “Covax facility” along with another 90 low-income countries that hope to receive donated vaccines. (Cheng, 7/15)

Bloomberg: Russia Military Says First Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Shows Promise

A Russian military hospital discharged the first group of 18 volunteers in a vaccine trial after a 28-day observation period, calling the initial phase a success, according to an emailed statement from the Defense Ministry. The group had no health complaints, complications or adverse reactions to the vaccine, according to the statement. They will come back for further tests on the 42nd day after their first vaccination. Earlier, the state-run Gamaleya epidemiology institute in Moscow said it conducted successful unofficial tests with a potential coronavirus vaccine among its staffers. (Arkhipov, 7/15)

Bloomberg: Covid Is Spreading In Unexplained Ways, Dimming Containment Hope

As countries across Asia Pacific struggle with resurgences of the coronavirus, one data point is steering government responses: the share of cases with no clear indication of how infection occurred. These patients cannot be linked to other confirmed infections or existing outbreaks by virus responders, indicating hidden chains of transmission. A growing proportion of such cases in a city’s resurgence pushes governments, like in Australia and Hong Kong, to take broad and blunt action, returning entire cities to lockdown-like conditions. (7/15)

AP: Mexico Records Near-Record Daily Deaths, Coronavirus Cases

Mexico recorded 836 more confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and 7,051 more coronavirus cases Tuesday, both among the highest figures the country has registered as continued high infection rates stymie reopening efforts. Mexico now has an accumulated total of about 311,500 confirmed cases and 36,327 deaths. (7/16)

AP: Brazil's Bolsonaro Gets New Positive Coronavirus Test Result

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday he has tested positive for the new coronavirus for a second time, following his July 7 announcement that he had COVID-19. “I did the test yesterday, and at night the result came back that I am still positive for coronavirus,” Bolsonaro said. “I hope that in the coming days I will do another test and, God willing, everything will be all right to return soon to activity.” (Savarese, 7/15)

AP: Colombia: Illegal Groups Using Violence To Enforce Lockdowns

Illegal armed groups are imposing strict COVID-19 quarantines in parts of Colombia where the state has a weak presence, threatening and even killing those who don’t comply, Human Rights Watch warned Wednesday. At least nine people have been assassinated in recent months for either refusing to abide by the restrictions or actively opposing them. (7/16)

AP: France Tourism: Disneyland, Eiffel Tower Top Floor Reopen

The French tourist industry received a further boost Wednesday with the partial reopening of Disneyland Paris and the opening up of the top floor of the Eiffel Tower. Disneyland Paris, Europe’s most frequented theme park resort, is partially re-opening to the public, four months after it closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The park in Marne-la-Vallee, to the east of the French capital, is opening its doors in a phased way starting Wednesday with Disneyland Parks and the Walt Disney Studios. (7/15)

NPR: Melbourne, On COVID-19 Lockdown, Reports Record Case Count

The southern Australian state of Victoria has set a new one-day record for coronavirus infections, prompting officials to order a clampdown on non-urgent surgeries to free up beds for COVID-19 patients. In Melbourne, Victoria's capital and Australia's second-largest city, 317 new cases were reported more than a week after a "hard boundary" was imposed around the city and Victoria was closed off from neighboring New South Wales state in an effort to stop the virus. The lockdown is planned to last six weeks. (Neuman, 7/16)

