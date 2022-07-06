Monkeypox Found On Multiple Hospital Surfaces, Patient’s Cellphone

Researchers in Germany studied the surfaces of two rooms holding hospitalized monkeypox patients. The scientists found the highest viral loads on the surfaces of the patients' bathrooms and on cabinet door handles, Newsweek reported. And in the U.S., Connecticut and Arkansas report their first cases.

Newsweek: What Scientists Found On Surfaces In Monkeypox Patient Hospital Rooms

Scientists have detected the monkeypox virus lying on surfaces of two hospital rooms, according to a new study. Lead author Dominik Nörz swabbed the surfaces of two rooms holding hospitalized monkeypox patients in Germany, and the adjacent anterooms, where staff would change in and out of personal protective equipment (PPE). The findings showed that all surfaces "directly touched" by the patients' hands had viral contamination. The scientists found the highest viral loads on the surfaces of the patients' bathrooms. (White, 7/5)

CIDRAP: Study On Monkeypox Outbreak Shows Differing Symptoms

A new study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases found that the clinical profile in recent monkeypox cases is different than in past events, with fatigue and fever less common and genital skin lesions more likely. This is the first study to look at these differences among cases in the current outbreak, and points to the important role sexual transmission among mostly men who have sex with men (MSM) has played in spreading monkeypox in non-endemic countries, many of which had never seen a monkeypox case before. (Soucheray, 7/5)

More on the spread of monkeypox —

The CT Mirror: Connecticut Records First Case Of Monkeypox

A man in his 40s has contracted Connecticut’s first recorded case of Monkeypox, state health officials said Tuesday. The patient is a resident of New Haven County. He is isolating and has not been hospitalized. (Carlesso, 7/5)

4029 TV: Arkansas Health Officials Identified Monkeypox Case

Monkeypox has been identified in Arkansas for the first time, the state's department of health announced Tuesday. "While this news is concerning, monkeypox is not as contagious as other viruses, like COVID-19," Dr. Jennifer Dillaha director for the Arkansas Department of Health, wrote in a news release. The ADH did not say where in the state monkeypox was identified. (Roberts, 7/5)

WJLA: CDC Reports Over 50 Cases Of Monkeypox In DC As Vaccine Appointments Fill Up

Monkeypox cases in the District are rising. As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting 53 cases of the virus in D.C. To combat growing case counts, D.C. Health has opened up two monkeypox vaccine sites in Northwest, by appointment only. Since health officials began offering appointments, they fill up in a matter of minutes. (7/6)

Fox 5 Atlanta: Monkeypox In Georgia: CDC Confirms New Cases As Outbreak Continues

Officials say the number of cases of monkeypox in Georgia is on the rise as the global outbreak continues to concern health authorities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest map confirms the Peach State now has 13 patients who have contracted the virus - two more than reported last week. That number puts the Peach State as one of the 10 states with the greatest number of cases in the country. (7/6)

ABC7 San Francisco: San Francisco Health Officials Warn Of Possible Monkeypox Exposure Following Pride Event

Following a Pride weekend event, organizer Comfort and Joy says they received a plausible report that one attendee tested positive for monkeypox. "We did have an anonymous email that we received that a friend of this person had tested positive for monkeypox," said Jarrod Stanley, a spokesperson for Comfort and Joy. There are currently more than a dozen monkeypox cases in San Francisco. The virus can be spread by skin-to-skin contact, sexually, or through infected clothing. (Johns, 7/5)

Boston.com: 'This Is Not A Gay Disease': Experts Try To Curb Monkeypox Misinformation

As monkeypox spreads throughout the U.S., public health officials and doctors are concerned about misinformation being shared about the virus. During the ongoing outbreak in the U.S. and Europe, most cases have been among gay and bisexual men. This has brought back painful memories of the HIV/AIDS outbreak in the 1980s, and fears that the gay community and monkeypox could be similarly stigmatized. (Sudborough, 7/5)

