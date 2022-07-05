Montana 7/7

Helena Independent Record: Helena Schools Begin To Recover From COVID-19 Learning Gaps

Helena Public Schools saw a recovery in this year’s test scores from what’s come to be known as a “COVID learning gap.” (Thomas, 7/2)

Missoulian: Missoula County Climbs Past 500 Active COVID Cases

New cases of COVID continue to climb in Missoula County amid a surge that has been impacting communities across the country. (Rispens, 7/5)

Great Falls Tribune: Benefis Hospital Reports 19 Hospitalized With Coronavirus, 1 In ICU

Benefis Health System reports 19 people are hospitalized with covid-19 and one vaccinated person is in the ICU. (Jordan, 7/5)

The Western News: No Visitors Allowed At Lincoln County Jail After COVID-19 Outbreak

Visitors will not be allowed to see inmates at the Lincoln County Detention Center after a recent outbreak of COVID-19 at the jail. (Shindledecker, 7/1)

Billings Gazette: Although Widely Discredited, ‘Parental Alienation’ Still A Weapon In Montana Custody Battles

Parental alienation syndrome is applied in family court when it is believed the child’s preferred parent has indoctrinated the child into rejecting the other by using psychological manipulation. Parental alienation claims are often used as a defense against alleged abuse. (Schabacker, 7/3)

Daily Montanan: They Survived COVID-19, But Can Montana's Rural Nursing Homes Survive The Future?

Low reimbursement rates, high nursing costs and sicker patients may doom smaller skilled care facilities. (Ehrlick, 7/3)

Montana Public Radio: Montana Health Department Faces Pushback On Transgender Birth Certificate Rule

The Montana health department got a lot of pushback on a rule barring transgender residents from amending the gender markers on their birth certificates. (Ragar, 6/30)

Montana Free Press: Meier Out As Montana Health Agency Head

Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Adam Meier will leave his post in August. (Silvers, 6/30)

Daily Montanan: Ethnobotanist Wants Native Women To Continue Tradition Of Using Plants For Reproductive Care

Native women have been using plants for medicinal purposes, including for reproductive health, for thousands of years. (Girton, 7/2)

Daily Montanan: FDA Rules Stop Montana Pharma Company From Helping Formula Shortage While Foreign Brands Welcomed

A Montana manufacturer in Billings stood by, ready to ramp up production of baby formula only to be stymied by federal red tape. (Ehrlick, 7/5)

Missoulian: Missoula Doctor Accused Of Sex Crimes Against Patients Sentenced To State Supervision

A Missoula doctor who was initially charged with committing sex crimes against patients in Helena was sentenced to at least five years of state supervision as part of a plea deal. (Lister, 6/30)

