Montana’s Special Election May Be Early Litmus Test For Potential Fallout From Health Care Turmoil

President Donald Trump won the state by 20 points, but will all the shake-up over Republicans' attempts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act sway voters?

NPR: Health Care Bill Relevant In Montana Special Election

Many Democrats are hoping the GOP health care bill that narrowly passed the U.S. House of Representatives is going to push political momentum their way, and result in big gains in the 2018 midterm elections. A special election next week in Montana may be an early test for this theory. President Trump won Montana by 20 points in the November 2016 election, and the May 25 special election is being held to replace the state's only congressman, Rep. Ryan Zinke, whom Trump nominated to be interior secretary. (Whitney, 5/16)

The Hill: Lone GOP Outside Group Offers Cover For GOP Healthcare Vote

A GOP outside group allied with Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) is investing further in its effort to provide cover for House Republicans supporting the legislation to reform ObamaCare. American Action Network is to date the only major outside group defending the GOP’s healthcare plan on the airwaves. The advocacy nonprofit has spent more than $3.1 million on ads following the bill’s narrow passage in the House earlier this month, including a new $400,000 wave unveiled Tuesday of radio ads. (Marcos, 5/16)

Nashville Tennessean: Dozens Protest AHCA At Sen. Lamar Alexander's Nashville Home

Moral Movement Tennessee held a candlelight vigil Tuesday outside the West Nashville home of U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn. to protest the efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. More than 100 people, many holding signs, gathered for the demonstration at Elmington Park on West End Avenue. The group said the demonstration was organized after they were unable to deliver information about those at risk of losing healthcare access under the AHCA to Sens. Alexander and Bob Corker, R-Tenn., last week. (Sawyer, 5/16)

Morning Consult: Koch Brothers-Aligned Group Launches Ad Knocking ACA Premium Hikes

Freedom Partners, a conservative advocacy group with close ties to the Koch brothers, is launching a new digital advertising push focusing on proposed premium hikes for plans offered through the Affordable Care Act in 2018. The ad, which is airing online this week as Senate Republicans try to craft their own Obamacare replacement legislation, highlights proposed premium hikes in Maryland, Connecticut, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Republicans have branded the proposed rate increases as evidence that Obamacare is failing. (Reid, 5/15)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription