More Americans Sent Home From China After Being Struck With Mysterious Illness

The tally of affected diplomats keeps growing, but officials still don't have an answer to what's at the root of the cause of the traumatic brain injuries.

The New York Times: More Americans Evacuated From China Over Mysterious Ailments

The State Department has evacuated at least 11 Americans from China after abnormal sounds or sensations were reported by government employees at the United States Consulate in the southern city of Guangzhou, officials said, deepening a mystery that has so far confounded investigators. At least eight Americans associated with the consulate in Guangzhou have now been evacuated, according to one official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. (Myers, 6/30)

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. Evacuates More Americans From China After Mystery Illness Complaints

U.S. Embassy staff were told in June that the evacuations of the Americans, who were associated with the U.S. consulate in the Chinese city of Guangzhou, weren’t all connected to the mysterious symptoms, a person familiar with the situation said. More than 250 people connected to U.S. missions in China have requested and received medical evaluations, according to an embassy notice sent last week to staff. To date, only one American in China has been confirmed as having symptoms and clinical findings consistent with those experienced by U.S. diplomats in Cuba, according to the embassy notice. (Chen, 7/1)

