More Big Retailers Demand Mask-Wearing
Following the lead of Best Buy on Monday, Walmart and Kroger said customers must wear masks while in their stores. Walmart even complained of a lack of federal rules.
The Wall Street Journal:
Walmart, Kroger To Require Shoppers To Wear Masks In All U.S. Stores
The retail giants, which operate more than 8,000 stores across the country, said they were adopting their own mask requirements to protect their staff and customers. Walmart said a lack of federal rules had left it with a patchwork of local regulations. “We know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others,” it said. (Sebastian and Terlep, 7/15)
AP:
Walmart Latest Retailer To Require Customers To Wear Masks
The company said Wednesday that the policy will go into effect on Monday to allow time to inform customers. Currently, about 65% of its more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is already some form of government mandate on face coverings. Hours after Walmart’s announcement, supermarket chain Kroger, based in Cincinnati, and department store Kohl’s, based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, followed suit. Kohl’s policy will go into effect on Monday, while Kroger’s mask protocol will go into effect July 22. (D'Innocenzio, 7/16)