More Federal Prisoners Now Eligible To Be Released To Home Confinement After Yet Another Guideline Change
The new federal Bureau of Prisons' standard makes early release possible for inmates who served at least 25% of their sentence and have less than 18 months remaining on their term. Outbreak developments from a Virginia youth correctional center and Massachusetts, Missouri and Oklahoma prisons are also reported.
Politico:
Feds Again Shift Guidance On Prisoner Releases Due To Coronavirus
Federal prison authorities have again changed the criteria used to consider inmates for early release, with the latest move broadening the set of prisoners eligible to be sent home on account of the dangers posed by the coronavirus. Just days after many inmates who had been in pre-release quarantine were stunned to be told they did not qualify due to a policy change, the Bureau of Prisons issued new guidance saying at least some of those prisoners could be considered for home confinement. (Gerstein, 4/23)
The Washington Post:
‘Mom, I Just Don’t Know How To Stay Well’: Inside The Nation’s Worst Known Outbreak Of Coronavirus At A Youth Prison
Her 17-year-old son was despondent on the call, wondering how much longer he could avoid the coronavirus that made Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Virginia the scene of the nation’s worst known outbreak at a prison for youths. The teen was nervously awaiting the results of his second coronavirus test as resident after resident fell ill around him. The first — negative — came after a fever. (Jouvenal, 4/23)
WBUR:
Sheriff: Coronavirus Should Not Mean Release Of People In Jail For Addiction Treatment
Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi says the men held at his jail for addiction treatment should stay there, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Cocchi is pushing back against a class action lawsuit seeking to reduce the number of people in correctional facilities because of COVID-19. That includes those civilly committed by a judge to addiction treatment, but who haven't committed any crimes. (Becker, 4/23)
The New York Times:
Coronavirus Freed A Man Accused Of Fleeing The Scene Of A Fatal Accident
Her cellphone buzzed with a new text message, and Tracy Fehrenbacher grew furious. An alert from the circuit court notified her that the man accused of a hit-and-run that left her daughter dead was being released from a St. Louis jail. A day later, Anthony Cromwell Sr. got a phone call from someone he had not heard from in a while. “Hey, Daddy,” said his son, who had been facing felony charges but had been released from confinement as part of an effort to protect inmates from the coronavirus. “Happy, happy,” the elder Mr. Cromwell said, describing his reaction. (Eligon, 4/24)
Politico:
A Republican Crusader Takes On Oklahoma’s Prison Machine
On Valentine’s Day, some seven years after leaving the state Capitol as Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Kris Steele watched an old man in a purple shirt pee into a cup. “Do you have any special plans for today?” Steele asked the man as he stood vigil a few feet away in the worn yellow bathroom of The Education and Employment Ministry. Steele, a boyish looking 46, runs TEEM, a street-level nonprofit in downtown Oklahoma City that helps felons reenter society with job training, life skills and drug testing. Here, even the director snaps on blue latex gloves for urinalysis duty. (Schulte, 4/23)