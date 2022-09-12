More Kids Are Getting Virus That Can Sometimes Cause Polio-Like Syndrome
Doctors across the country are seeing an uptick in hospitalizations for enterovirus D68. Meanwhile, the governor of New York has declared a disaster emergency after polio was detected in more wastewater near New York City, suggesting it is spreading throughout communities.
Stat:
Providers Urged To Be Alert For Rare Polio-Like Syndrome In Kids
Pediatricians and top health officials are warning about an uptick in activity of a common virus that in rare cases can cause a polio-like syndrome in young children. (Joseph and Branswell, 9/12)
MedPage Today:
CDC: More Kids Hospitalized With Respiratory Disease Linked To Non-Polio Enterovirus
Healthcare providers reported an increase in pediatric hospitalizations across the country for severe respiratory illnesses last month, which may be linked to an enterovirus strain that causes rare neurologic complications, the CDC announced in a Health Alert Network advisory on Friday. (D'Ambrosio, 9/10)
CIDRAP:
CDC Warns Of Increasing Enterovirus D68 Infections
In a Health Alert Network (HAN) advisory, it said health providers in several US regions reported increases in hospitalizations for children with severe respiratory illness who tested positive for rhinovirus and/or enterovirus. The two related viruses circulate year-round but typically peak in the spring and fall. EV-D68 is thought to peak in late summer or early fall. The two illnesses have similar clinical and testing profiles. (9/9)
And polio appears to be spreading near New York City —
Reuters:
New York To Ramp Up Polio Vaccinations After Virus Found In Wastewater
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a disaster emergency on Friday in a bid to accelerate efforts to vaccinate residents against polio after the virus was detected in wastewater samples taken in four counties. Hochul's executive order followed the discovery of the virus last month in samples from Long Island's Nassau County, bordering the New York City borough of Queens. Earlier this year the virus was found in samples from Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties, all north of the city. (Clifford, 9/9)
AP:
Poliovirus Detected In More Wastewater Near New York City
The sample is genetically linked to the polio case from Rockland and provides further evidence of expanding community spread, state health officials said. ... Hochul declared a state disaster emergency that allows EMS workers, midwives and pharmacists to administer polio vaccines and allows doctors to issue standing orders for the vaccine. Data on immunizations will be used to focus vaccination efforts where they’re needed the most. (Hill, 9/9)