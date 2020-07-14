More Pro Athletes Get COVID
Coronavirus hits the NBA; meanwhile, the first Major League Baseball player who tested positive has rejoined teammates.
AP:
Rockets' Westbrook Has Virus, As NBA Bubble Faces First Test
On a day of troubling news for the league — (Houston’s Russell) Westbrook revealing that he has tested positive for the virus and two other players facing 10-day quarantines for leaving the league campus perimeter at Walt Disney World — it was also announced that two players tested positive for the virus after arriving in Central Florida last week. (Reynolds, 7/14)
AP:
Blackmon Returns To Rockies After Recovering From COVID-19
All-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon, the first major league player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus, returned to the Colorado Rockies for his first workout Monday after getting the all clear to rejoin his teammates. (Stapleton, 7/14)